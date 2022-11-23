Jason Momoa may be on top of his acting career since getting his big break in 1999 as a model, but Jason Momoa’s dating history is a different story.

Many people want to know who Jason Momoa is dating now after his divorce from actress Lisa Bonet.

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Jason Momoa attends Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Slumberland” at AMC Century City 15 on November 09, 2022 in Century City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Who is Jason Momoa Dating Now?

Jason Momoa is reportedly seeing “Ambulance” actress Eiza González. The pair have dated quietly on and off for months since February 2022.

Jason Momoa and Eiza González’s purported love affair began after meeting on “Fast X.”

Jason Momoa Relationship Timeline

Jason Momoa’s dating history showcases that the 43-year-old has a type. Momoa has been linked to only actresses, two of whom he met on set.

Jason Momoa’s girlfriends and exes include Eiza González, Lisa Bonet, and Simmone Mackinnon. Here is a look inside Jason Momoa’s dating history and how a brief encounter with Lisa Bonet possibly ended Momoa’s engagement with Simmone Mackinnon.

Jason and Eiza González (2022-Present)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Eiza Gonzalez attends Bulgari B.Zero1 at New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Jason Momoa began dating actress Eiza González, 32, in early 2022, just one month after anouncing his seperation from Lisa Bonet. Rumors of the pair’s romance began circulating in February after they met on the set of “Fast X.” The allegations were further ignited when Momoa attended the Los Angeles premiere of González’s film “Ambulance” in April.

In May 2022, People magazine confirmed “The Game of Thrones” star and Eiza González’s relationship. A source told the publication that the pair’s union was in the beginning stages and that they were having fun.

A month later, it was reported Jason Momoa and Eiza González had called it quits citing “different life stages”. An insider claimed that the movie stars are “just very different people.” A second insider claimed that the “Baby Driver” star was not a casual dater, unlike Momoa, and that the pair tried to make their union work despite having busy schedules.

Despite the breakup reports, the actor and González were seen hanging out numerous times in July. Since then, neither party has discussed their relationship status.

Jason and Simmone Mackinnon (1999-2006)

398190 10: Actor Jason Momoa and actress Simmone Jade Mackinnon arrive at the “Fashion For Freedom” fashion show December 6, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Sebastian Artz/Getty Images)

Jason Momoa and actress Simmon Mackinnon began dating in 1999 after he got the role of Jason Ioane in “Baywatch Hawaii.” Despite conflicting reports, Momoa reportedly was 19 or 20 years old when he landed his first television gig. Mackinnon met Momoa on the set of the hit series.

According to Us Weekly magazine,Momoa and Mackinnon got engaged in 2004. Two years following their engagement, in 2006, Momoa, and Mackinnon reportedly went their separate ways. Since their breakup, Momoa and Mackinnon have remained good friends.

The Reason Behind Jason’s Split with Simmone Mackinnon

In 2017, Jason Momoa revealed during an interview with “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that he met his childhood crush, Lisa Bonet, through mutual friends in 2005 at a jazz club. Immediately following the exchange, Momoa claimed that he knew Bonet was “the one.”

It is unclear how long after his reported 2006 split with Mackinnon that Momoa began dating Bonet.

Jason and Lisa Bonet (2005-2022)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet arrives at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Jason Momoa, 43, and Lisa Bonet’s, 54, romance may have started in 2005, but the “Aquaman” star revealed during an interview with Esquire magazine that his infatuation with her began in the 1980s when the actress was starring in “The Cosby Show.”

Although the exact timeline of when Momoa and Bonet started dating is unclear, news outlets reported that the pair became an item soon after they met at a jazz club. In 2007, two years into their union, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lola Iolani.

The following year, Momoa and Bonet’s blended family became even bigger after having their son Nakoa Wolf in December 2008. Bonet also shares an adult daughter Zoë Kravitz with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Since welcoming their two beautiful children, Momoa and Bonet lived a relatively quiet life. Despite news outlets reporting on multiple occasions over the years that the couple had gotten married, Momoa and Bonet officially walked down the aisle in October 2017. According to Us Weekly magazine, the ceremony took place at the couple’s residence in Topanga, California.

All seemed to be going well for Momoa, Bonet, and their blended family until January 2022, when the pair announced that they were divorcing after four years of marriage.

Jason and Lisa Bonet Divorce Statement

Jason Momoa shared the statement in a now-deleted Instagram post, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times…a revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception…feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The post continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children. Teaching our children what’s possible Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L.”

Reconciliation Rumors

In March 2022, two months after Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet announced their divorce, reconciliation rumors began after an unnamed source told Hollywood Life that they had reunited and the “Braven” actor had moved back into their home.

Momoa denied the insider’s claims that same month during an interview with Access Hollywood on the Oscars red carpet. When discussing his relationship with his estranged wife, he said, “We’re not back together. We’re family.”