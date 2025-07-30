‘I Thought I Could Get More Money’: ‘Love Island’s JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez’s Breakup Sparks Scandal as Shocking Allegations Come to Light

“Love Island” season 6 stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez are going viral after details of their breakup surfaced on the internet.

The two, who met on the show and began dating last year, confirmed the news with separate social media posts on Tuesday, July 29. Based on the tone of Craig’s message, some believe their split was “messy,” which adds to recent allegations of Rodriguez sending discriminatory messages.

JaNa Craig’s ex-boyfriend Kenny Roddriguez gets put on blast after the couple’s shocking breakup. (Photo: @kennyrodriguez/Instagram)

Fans of the Netflix reality show noticed over the weekend that not even 24 hours after attending podcaster David Dobrik’s party together, Rodriguez’s existence was scrubbed from Craig’s page. Social media was in shambles with fans trying to crack the code on the breakup, but, according to Craig, their theories are nowhere close to the truth. The only person who’s given even a hint about what has truly happened is Craig and Rodriguez’s “Love Island” co-star Leah Kateb.

Kateb, who grew close to Craig on the show and formed a trio with their season’s winner Serena Page, took shots at Rodriguez following his statement on Instagram.

She wrote, “Put a sock in it ChatGPT heada-s. Tell the truth for once! Racist, clout/money hungry and a scammer since DAY 1!!!! Tryna make it seem like it’s something it’s not. Dw [Don’t worry], our Nay is blessed & highly favored.”

Craig showed her approval of Kateb’s message by reposting it on her own story. He put out her statement earlier on Tuesday, confirming the breakup rumors and thanking her fans for support.

She added, “Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is. Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating.”

(Photos: @janacraig/Instagram; @kennyrodriguez/Instagram)

Minutes afterward, Rodriguez shared some words on his Story expressing how difficult his latest days have been.

“Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye,” he said. “Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term.”

He ended the statement showing gratitude to JaNa for the time they spent together and said he wished her “nothing but happiness.”

Craig then responded with another post, this time addressing Rodriguez directly. She said, “Stfu you manipulative liar. You not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!! My first statement was me being nice. Do not piss me off.”

Kateb returned to comment on Rodriguez’s most recent post, which happens to be a skit with him and Kateb’s boyfriend, Miguel Harichi. Rodriguez’s caption reads, “Planning our next group trip” on the four-day-old video.

She suggested he delete the post in a comment that later vanished, and followed up with another that read, “How about you delete my man off your page instead of deleting my comments.”

Craig’s best friend, Charmane Smith, also shared a statement, advising women to search the messages in their man’s phone.

In a since-deleted post, she said, “Search keywords like ‘I don’t like black women, I thought I could get more money from this, I’m faking this relationship, going on the show would be for clout, I can’t wait to be done [with] this so I can f*** hella b****es.'”

A friend of Love Island USA’s JaNa informs women to search their man’s phone:



“Search keywords like ‘I don’t like black women, I thought I could get more money from this, I’m faking this relationship, going on the show would be for clout, I can’t wait to be done w this so I can… pic.twitter.com/VZO5R2AfJB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2025

TMZ officially announced Craig and Rodriguez’s split after she deleted her pictures of him. Initially, fans suspected that Rodriguez may have cheated. However, after Harichi and Page’s boyfriend, Kordell Beckham, unfollowed Rodriguez they speculated that his actions had to have been much more unforgivable.

Page, one of the winners of that season, wrote, “Let’s all remember this is not a show and someone’s actual feelings. It may just be the tea for y’all but that’s not the case for us. Y’all already know how I’m coming behind JaNa and TRUST so does he.”

Fans responded to the news on The Shade Room with more theories.

One person leaned on Hateb’s hint that Rodriguez did something racially charged. They wrote, “Oh she definitely found some texts with the hard er in it.”

Another person said, “I could’ve told you he didn’t like black girls from a mile away JaNa.”

A third commented, “I mean wtf y’all thought. He followed TRUMP since day 1 DUH. Never seen a genuine connection. I love Jana but she was so thirsty for anyone to love her so Kenny capitalized on that. End of story unfortunately.”

Last year, fans of the show noticed Rodriguez had followed the controversial President Donald Trump on social media, which caused an uproar from fans.

But he clarified that he is “definitely not a Trump supporter.” He said he only follows him to be “informed” about what is going on in the world, and that he has a “degree in international studies.”

All three couples grew close in the villa and were the season’s last three couples, with Page and Beckham as winners, Kateb and Harichi coming in second and Craig and Rodriguez coming in third. After leaving the show, each couple remained partnered up.

The six of them and three other members from season 6 appear in Peacock’s “Love Island” spinoff series “Beyond the Villa.” The next episode is scheduled to air on Thursday, July 31.