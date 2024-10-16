‘I Am Going to Kill You and Your Sister!’: ‘Love Island USA’ Star Hannah Smith Reportedly Punches Cop, Hurls Disgusting Racial Insults As Shocking Details Emerge of Atlanta Arrest

A “Love Island USA” contestant was arrested and booked into an Atlanta-area jail last month for allegedly threatening a cop.

According to USA Today, 26-year-old Hannah Smith was arrested on Sept. 30 at the Coca-Cola Roxy concert hall in Cobb County.

“Love Island USA” season six contestant Hannah Smith, 26, was arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats at a cop. (Photos: Instagram/@hannahsmithhh.xo)

Police reported that an intoxicated Smith was being “disorderly” and “yelling and screaming” during a Gracie Abrams concert and had to be escorted from the venue by security officers and an EMS worker.

An incident report obtained by USA Today states that Smith “punched the EMS staff member, making contact on her right arm.”

The report goes on to say that Smith also attempted to punch a cop and then tried to kick the officer repeatedly after the cop forced her to the ground and placed her under arrest.

As Smith was being taken to a local detention center, the report states that she threatened the arresting officer, saying, “I am going to kill you and your sister.”

TMZ reported that Smith went further with her threats and added racial insults into the mix.

According to the outlet, Smith reportedly said, “B****. I can’t wait to kill you, you dumbass, ugly b**** ’cause you’re f****** fat, and they love us skinny b*****s ’cause you’re f****** Black, and I hate Black b*****s so I can’t wait to kill you and your sister, you dumbass b****.”

Smith’s attorney Mike Dawkins said Smith has no recollection of these events. He said that she recalls getting a drink and stepping away from her drink to take photos with fans during the concert, but events afterward are a blur.

“Shortly thereafter she has no memory of the events that occurred during, or after the concert,” Hawkins said. “Hannah is deeply troubled by these events. She regrets any actions she took that offended anyone, including law enforcement.”

Smith was charged with two felonies — terroristic threats and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. She was released from jail on an $8,000 bond.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Cobb County Police for incident reports and body camera footage of Smith’s arrest. Police told us that they are unable to release footage at this time since the case is still in open court.

Smith is famous for her stint on season 6 of “Love Island USA,” where she was partnered with Kendall Washington in a villa. Washington eventually split from Smith for Nicole Jacky, which effectively ended Smith’s time on the show.