’He Deserves All the Smoke’: ‘The Breakfast Club’s’ Jess Hilarious Checks Streamer N3on Again for Past Anti-Black Remarks After He Plays Victim, Fans Side-Eye His Response

“The Breakfast Club” host and comedian Jess Hilarious is not letting up on streamer N3on, who is apologizing and feeling regretful about his past after her latest video.

The streamer went on the popular radio show after reaching out to its other host, Charlamagne Tha God, and claiming he had a big announcement. But instead, the 20-year-old was confronted on the show over racial remarks that he made in his past, and not only was he upset over it, but so was some of his fan base. Some requested that Jess apologize to N3on, and, according to her, “it ain’t gon’ happen.”

On Thursday, July 24, she shared a video explaining that she did research on N3on and discovered some disturbing comments he made targeting Black people. In the video, she added evidence from past years with N3on saying disparaging things, followed by clips from the original July 15 “The Breakfast Club” interview with him. He followed up with his own post explaining his behavior and assuring the public that he’s turning a new leaf.

Jess Hilarious goes off on streamer for past racist remarks online. (Photo: @jesshilarious_official/Instagram) (Screenshot: The Breakfast Club/Youtube)

One of the receipts Jess shared in her video was of N3on in 2023 screaming, “I f-cking hate you Black people” while on stream. She added another video from that same year where he yells at a Black woman saying he will “whip” her and proceeds to call her a “dumb a– Black monkey.”

Additionally, N3on was on “Raw Talk” podcast with host Bradley Martyn in 2023 where he shared a story about how a Black man tased his father and “robbed him of $50,000.” He also talked about a time where his father fired a Black woman “because they’re f-cking lazy and just stupid. So basically what happened was she came late for work, he fired her and then she came with her boyfriend and robbed the entire place.”

Years ago, N3on also had a back and forth with popular streamer Kai Cenat and in one of his responses he called Cenat’s mother a “fat Harriet Tubman b-tch” and also stated that he would perform sexual acts on her. There were also videos of N3on making jokes by calling different monkeys “Kai.”

And all of these moments of N3on saying these things were included in Jess’ video. What led to her posting her video was N3on’s response to his interview with “The Breakfast Club” where he blasted the show for interrogating him.

The hosts pressed N3on about his racist past and he reflected on those behaviors while also giving some explanation. He revealed that he is battling Crohn’s disease, which prevented him from going to school even up to his last two years of high school, thus causing him to be “sheltered” and on the internet so much.

Giving context to his internet actions, he said, “I never said anything in anyone’s face. Like, I barely even went to school. So it was just a thing where I was just like in my basement, in a secluded area, with the desktop set up there. Just thinking I could say whatever, without understanding the meaning of anything.”

But at some point, he got visibly frustrated in the interview over being confronted about his past. He said, “There’s no reason for coming for someone for something that they apologized for five times and it was not the person who I am now and it was years ago.”

He also clarified that since he and Cenat’s disagreement he has apologized to him “five different times.” N3on even confirmed to the radio hosts that he currently does not have “a least favorite race.”

But, at the end of the interview, not only did he complain on his stream that the hosts didn’t shake his hand — which Envy and Charlamagne did give him a pound and Loren Lorsa hugged him — but he also made follow up videos criticizing the interview.

In one, he trolled Charlamagne by claiming he wanted to “make peace” and to do that he offered to buy him a ticket to Turkey and get a hair transplant to fix Charlamagne’s balding head.

In another video, he said, “And with that ‘Breakfast Club’ thing, I want to say, I appreciate them for getting me on, but that was literally an interrogation room.” He said it wasn’t a problem that they brought up his past, but the issue was more-so when “they keep repeating the same sh-t they’re obviously trying to get something out of it.”

This is when Jess made her response, and to that she got a lot of support from fans.

One fan responded to Jess’ post telling her, “And you better not apologize. He deserves all the smoke and backlash.”

Another joked, “Bro was nervously sweating in that hoodie, I know he left that interview musty.”

A third said, “He thought he was bigger than Jess. Now he apologizing again.”

Since Jess’ post, N3on has made yet another response apologizing on Saturday, July 26.

“First and foremost, I just want to take accountability for everything that I’ve said or done in the past,” he said. “To anyone that I’ve talked sh-t to, to anyone that I’ve said something insane to, to anyone that I’ve made a remark to, I’m genuinely sorry, deep inside. That’s not the person I am, and I want to apologize and take accountability.”

He explained that he initially started Youtube at age 12 or 13 and didn’t blow up until 17 or 18, when he started adding shock value to his content. Right before he turned 20, he had a realization that he should be more of himself on his page and assured viewers that his platform has changed in the last 10 months since having that awareness.