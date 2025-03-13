Shaquille O’Neal’s Wild Living Arrangement with Four Women Who Cook, Clean and Massage His Feet Revealed By ‘The Breakfast Club’ Host

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recently found himself in unexpected gossip after comedian and radio personality Jess Hilarious detailed what she described as her visit to his Atlanta residence on her radio show, “The Breakfast Club.”

Out of all the things she said she saw, one allegation was that the former Laker is living like R&B singer Ne-Yo, who now lives in a polyamorous relationship with three women.

Shaq, a four-time NBA champion, has maintained a bachelor’s lifestyle since his divorce from Shaunie Henderson. Post-basketball, he’s built a successful career as a sports analyst, traveling DJ, and businessman, often showcasing his luxurious homes on social media.

While on a recent episode, Jess Hilarious shared, “Random observation, I’m at Shaq’s house yesterday right… yo this man is living like Ne-Yo. He got four white b—es with big booties: One is in the kitchen cleaning, and the other one is in the basement.”

“The Breakfast Club” host Jess with the Mess shared that retired NBA All-Star Shaquille O’Neal lives with four white women who cater to him, drawing comparisons to Ne-Yo(Photo @shaq/Instagram)

Her remarks drew surprised reactions from co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy.

When asked for clarification, Jess confirmed it was Shaquille O’Neal’s home she visited, describing in detail what she claims she saw.

DJ Envy, seemingly concerned, asked, “Did Shaq want you to say this?” while Charlamagne added, “You’ll never get invited to his house.”

Jess, unfazed, responded, “I don’t give a hot damn,” before elaborating, “Two of them was like beautiful. Bad. I’m like, ‘OK, Shaq, I see what you’re doing,’ then I’ve seen the other two come out the back and I was like, ‘Ohh… they getting there. They need a little bit more work.’”

Jess, known as “Jess with the Mess” for her candid takes, described the women doing chores, explaining, “They were cleaning. One was massaging. She ain’t care about his feet. Like, she was massaging him and then he got the big bed. The bed looked like an aquarium…crazy.”

When asked if she captured any of this on video, Jess said O’Neal hadn’t allowed her to record inside.

“Nah, he didn’t let me record,” she said. “He not about to let me record nothing in his house. I said, ‘Don’t worry about it, I’m gonna talk about it. The news is real.'”

She later acknowledged she hadn’t informed Shaq she’d be talking about what she claims she saw at the home, which actually is located south of Atlanta in the suburb of McDonough.

The Ne-Yo comparison stems from the R&B singer’s open embrace of non-monogamy. In January 2023, the “So Sick” Grammy-winner made headlines when he was publicly seen out and holding with his three girlfriends that he was dating simultaneously.

This isn’t the first time Shaq has sparked curiosity for his interactions with women. In July 2024, social media buzzed when he was spotted dining with Hailey Welch, better known as the viral “Hawk Tuah” girl. The basketball star even invited her into his DJ booth, handing her the microphone during a performance.

When “The Breakfast Club” shared the clip on Instagram, social media users quickly weighed in.

“That’s why you don’t let anyone in your house,” one user commented.

Another advised, “Shaq need that NDA.” A third person simply observed, “She talks too much.”

“She’s never getting invited again,” another commenter noted.

Not everyone dragged her. A follower said, “If he cared she wouldn’t have been there.”

One follower questioned, “The bigger question is what was you doing there, Jess?”

As Shaq has yet to respond publicly, the viral story continues to generate discussions about celebrity privacy and gossip culture. It also highlights with the public, that even though they love to hear the drama, they acknowledge the risks of inviting outspoken personalities—especially ones known as “Jess with the Mess”—into one’s home.

The Baltimore comedian agreed and on the show ended the bit, “Why would you invite Jess with the Mess of all people to your house?”

Adding, “That’s on you… and yeah, you supposed to hide them b—ches.”