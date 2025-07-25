‘Trump and His Disgusting Administration’: Death Threats Against Obama Surge As ‘Idiot’ Trump Supporters Slammed for Falling for Obvious Lies About a Supposed ‘Treasonous Conspiracy’

President Donald Trump and his administration’s clear and brazen falsehoods about former President Barack Obama are fueling a surge in death threats against the 44th president of the United States.

Trump’s desperation in trying to make the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein uproar among his MAGA base go away prompted him and his Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to engage in an often-used political ploy by Trump to distract and distort.

In Trump’s latest play, he and Gabbard dredged up old intelligence reports last week on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Gabbard then accused Obama and other officials in a report of manipulating and withholding key information relating to the election interference and called for the prosecution of Obama and other officials for participating in a so-called “treasonous conspiracy” related to the election.

Gabbard said Friday she’s providing intelligence to the Department of Justice “to deliver the accountability that President [Donald] Trump, his family, and the American people deserve,” Politico reported.

Gabbard’s report claims that the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election was a fraud and intended to make Trump look bad.

Then this week, Trump accused Obama of “treason,” knowing full well there’s no evidence to support such malicious and serious accusations.

Now Newsweek is reporting online death threats and calls to imprison Obama have ratcheted up significantly.

The news outlet is citing a report by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) which states between July 17 and July 20 after Trump and Gabbard’s “treason” accusations, comments calling for Obama’s imprisonment or execution escalated.

Threats targeting Obama have proliferated on the Truth Social, Gab and Telegram platforms, according to GPAHE researchers.

On Truth Social, comments calling Obama treasonous and deserving of either imprisonment or execution rose from three to 36, an 1,100 percent increase.

“GPAHE’s research continues to show a spike in online bigoted and violent rhetoric whenever the president targets people with his online posts. The combination of Director Gabbard’s and President Trump’s conspiracy-laden and racist posts, not only inflamed extremists, but further normalized language and ideas that are completely unacceptable in a thriving democracy. We, as a nation, cannot contribute to this normalization by staying silent,” GPAHE told Newsweek.

Trump has been trying to make the Epstein controversy go away for weeks now, after stoking conspiracy theories for years and telling his supporters on the campaign trail that he would release all the documents if re-elected.

Then in a head-spinning decision earlier this month, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced there would be no further disclosures about the case file.

Speculation abounds that Trump is now trying to bury the files because he is in fact on Epstein’s client list.

The president was friends with the disgraced financier and convicted child sex trafficker until the early 2000s and has denied that he was ever at Epstein’s private island or had anything to do with Epstein’s criminal acts.

It’s almost laughable, but an accusation of treason is no laughing matter. In fact, it’s so serious Obama even responded to it this week, issuing a rare rebuke of Trump and his silly antics.

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response,” Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush said. “But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

“As if Obama didn’t get enough death threats, now the fat twat in the White House has imperiled him and his family, because the MAGA cult will want him ex*cuted no matter what,” worried X user Elizabeth West posted on the platform.

“THIS IS NOT RIGHT!!!!! THIS IS SO WRONG!!!!!!! Trump and his disgusting administration need to be held accountable!!!!!! This is pure evil!!!!!!!,” another Obama supporter said.

Others were concerned about the greater meaning of Trump’s supporters falling into this distraction, “MAGA supporters must know Donald John Trump continues to pull them into a situation of EXTREME chaos in the U.S. He is showing the world how ignorant and uneducated Americans are. Most importantly, Trump is demonstrating how easy Americans can be manipulated to believe anything.”

Another added, “The world is full of freaking idiots. Some of them are quite dangerous. Anyone making a threat against any US official, current or former, or even a regular citizen, should be removed from society and imprisoned.”

Still the Obama haters didn’t hold back.

“Oh well. Committing treason to upend an election will have that effect,” said this user on X.

“Find one emotional piece like this when Trump was being called a Russian asset. Nobody is threatening Obama. The media is in the pockets of Obama,” this social media poster said.