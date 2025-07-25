‘It’s Not Racist!’: White Woman Demands Security Guards Check Man’s Backpack Because She Feels Uncomfortable. Their Unexpected Response Leaves Her Frustrated, Video Shows

A Cincinnati woman is facing backlash online for a viral video that shows her demanding a man’s backpack be searched at a venue hall.

The video, posted last month on TikTok, starts with a woman proclaiming, “It’s not racist!”

When a man behind the camera tries to explain to the woman, who is white, why he believes her request is problematic, she ignores him and continues to make her case.

Woman demands security check man’s bag despite it being against their policy. (TikTok Emanhoodnews/Video Screengrab)

“He walked in late. He walked in by himself. He has a giant backpack that they admittedly did not check,” the woman says.

“We don’t check backpacks,” a man in a uniform replies.

“It makes me concerned,” she says.

That’s when the man behind the camera mumbles and another woman chimes in: “Because he’s Middle Eastern.”

“If this was a caucasian man, this wouldn’t have been a problem,” they said in unison.

“He’s not harming anyone. He’s not harming anyone,” the man in uniform tries to reason with the woman.

The group continues to push back against her demand, noting that no one has been harmed or threatened and emphasizing that it is not the building’s policy to search people’s belongings. They stress that profiling is inappropriate and label her suggestion as “racist.”

When the woman defends her logic, the man in uniform challenges her reasoning, pointing out that targeting someone based on appearance or ethnicity is discriminatory and unfair.

“We just can’t profile a person,” he says.

“It’s logical to me,” the woman explains, noting that “Iran just attacked Israel.”

“That’s just like me looking at you and saying, ‘Oh my God, my ancestors were their slaves. I should be uncomfortable around you,’” the woman behind the camera replies.

After realizing that she could not get them to see her perspective, the woman walks toward the exit.

The video that was captioned, “I have never in my life seeing somebody that’s so scared of another person just because of his race like come on we gotta do better than this,” by TikTok user emanhoodnewz71 had been viewed over 47,000 times.

Some viewers questioned why the woman just didn’t leave if she felt uncomfortable or concerned.

“She’s acting silly. She isn’t scared she’s just being ridiculous. Go home if you scared,” one viewer wrote. “It’s exhausting to have to deal with this kind of entitlement and mindset,” another person wrote.