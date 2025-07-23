‘We Are the Police!’: New York Police Chief Suspended, Girlfriend Arrested After She Calls Teens ‘Section 8’ In Viral Video Before Attacking Them

An upstate New York police chief was placed on administrative leave after shocking cellphone footage showed his girlfriend assaulting two Black teenagers after shouting racially charged language and claiming to be a law enforcement agent.

The now-viral video shows Susan Rice arguing with the two teens, aged 16 and 18, as they sit on a porch. As they tell her to go inside the house next door, she points to their house, saying, “You don’t even pay for this,” then points to her home and says, “This is my estate.”

Susan Rice was caught on video verbally assaulting teens. (Photo: Facebook video screenshot)

As they continue to dismiss her, she says, “We are the police,” and then calls the kids, “Section 8.”

As they begin to laugh at her, she doubles back, rushes up the porch stairs, and hits the 18-year-old.

Then she turns toward the 16-year-old boy recording the video, who knocks her out and leaves her in a daze on the floor.

Her boyfriend, the Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski, follows behind her and tries to help her up to walk her off the porch. Rice struggles to rise, still stunned by the punch she took.

The incident occurred on July 18 at the 16-year-old’s home in Johnson City Village, located just a few miles from the town of Binghamton. The 18-year-old was a friend visiting, according to WSKG.

In the video caption, the 16-year-old’s mother said Rice started the altercation after hearing the boys laughing, and she thought they were laughing about her.

“She came on to my property on to MY PORCH, and smacked my son’s friend across the face and then smacked my son,” the teen’s mother, Kristina Montgomery, wrote on Facebook. “I’m tired of this privileged a** people acting like they can’t do no wrong well well Susan you have met your MF match!!!”

According to WNBF, Rice had to be treated for undisclosed injuries. The teens did not require medical treatment.

Rice was arrested on July 21 after she went to the Johnson City police station to be interviewed.

She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, trespassing, and second-degree harassment.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said Zikuski, who was off-duty at the time, was placed on administrative leave while the incident was being reviewed and investigated. Binghamton’s assistant police chief will operate in his stead for the time being.

“The female in the video is a private citizen — not employed by the City of Binghamton nor affiliated with the City in any official capacity. Still, I’m troubled by her language and the implication that she is in any way above the law because of a personal association with a member of law enforcement,” Kraham said, per WBNG.

Zikuski has served as the city’s police chief since 2008.