‘Beyond Disrespectful’: Fans Slam Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Exes for Posting ‘Loving’ Tributes After His Passing

Malcolm-Jamal Warner passed away on July 20, 2025, at the age of 54. Two of his ex-girlfriends have shared public condolences.

Many were shocked to learn “The Cosby Show” actor who inspired generations of television viewers who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s lost his life while on vacation in Costa Rica.

Warner’s official cause of passing was cited as asphyxia after he drowned off the coast of Limón on July 20 after going for a swim with his eight-year-old daughter, as told to ABC News by local police.

Some fans are taking issue with how late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s ex-girlfriends are celebrating his life on social media. (Photo by Iconic/GC Images)

Surfers who spotted Malcolm-Jamal Warner and his daughter in distress reportedly jumped into action, pulling the young girl to safety on a surfboard. A volunteer lifeguard helped bring Warner and another unknown man to shore, where CPR was performed on Warner for 45 minutes. He is survived by his wife and daughter, whose identities have been kept private.

From 1982 to 1992, Warner portrayed upper-middle-class teenager Theodore “Theo” Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” earning him an Emmy nomination in 1986.

His fellow “The Cosby Show” alum Karen Malina White, 60, memorialized him on Instagram.

White played Charmaine Brown on the classic sitcom for two seasons and played Nicolette Vandross on another sitcom starring Warner, “Malcolm & Eddie.” She was romantically involved with Warner for seven and a half years, though the exact time frame of their relationship has not been confirmed.

“What a profound karmic relationship my friend. Thank you. Until we meet again. Love you Always in all ways. My deepest condolences to [Malcolm-Jamal’s mother] Pam Warner, his wife and daughter,” White captioned a picture on Instagram.

The old photo featured Warner embracing White from behind as both former cast mates smiled and clasped hands, which social media users were not fond of.

“As a woman who had an ex pass that was in a relationship I get it but I kept it extremely cute out of respect to his family & their feelings,” one person wrote on Instagram.

Another said, “If I were newly widowed this would piss me off. This ain’t no condolences. It’s giving taunting!”

A third noted, “Am I the only one seeing the disrespect towards his wife in this? This was tacky and out of line and I’m not here to negotiate it either. SMH.”

White was not the only former partner of Warner’s to face backlash for sharing a condolence post.

Another ex, Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Regina King, 54, also posted a loving message about her ex-boyfriend, via Instagram Story, per The Daily Mail.

“Some people leave a lasting imprint, not just for who they were but for the energy they carried,” King wrote under a photograph of Warner riding a motorcycle.

She continued, “I’m sending prayers filled with love and understanding to your family and loved ones. Rest easy Malcolm-Jamal Warner.”

Malcolm Jamal Warner had long term relationships with both Regina King and Karen Malina White pic.twitter.com/VPILs46vgl — Reparations Me Now White Boi (@MadameBiancaD) July 14, 2022

King and Warner dated from 2011 to 2013. According to a social media post by Regina, the former couple split amicably despite reports that Malcolm-Jamal “wasn’t feeling” the relationship.

“Hey everybody PLEASE don’t believe everything you read. Me & @MalcolmJamalWar are good. Life happens. Forward motion. Godspeed,” King tweeted in March 2013.

Hey everybody PLEASE don't believe everything you read. Me & @MalcolmJamalWar are good. Life happens. Forward motion. Godspeed — Regina King (@ReginaKing) March 22, 2013

While King looked to celebrate her ex’s life following his tragic passing, a few Daily Mail readers took issue with how she honored the Grammy Award-winning musician.

“Beyond disrespectful to his wife and child Regina King,” the person wrote in the tabloid’s comment section.

One fan appreciated King’s remarks, commenting, “That’s a classy tribute. Some of his other exes and costars have posted cuddled up photos or messages implying ongoing romantic feelings.”

That individual continued, “I know she has plenty of photos of them together she could’ve used but she kept it sweet and respectful to his wife. Regina is always awesome.”

The Costa Rican Red Cross confirmed first responders attended to two adult males in Limón around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. A second unidentified man found in the water with Warner is said to be in critical condition at a local medical facility.