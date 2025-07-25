‘Warner Was Unable to Get Out’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Final Moments with His Daughter Before Drowning Revealed as Doctor Shares Heartbreaking Details 

More details surrounding the tragic passing of “The Cosby Show” actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner continue to spark speculation.

Warner lost his life while on vacation in Limón Province, Costa Rica, on July 20. The Hollywood veteran drowned off the coast of the Central American country around 2 p.m. local time. He was 54 years old.

A doctor who was at the Playa Grande beach when Warner was apparently caught in a riptide spoke to Us Weekly. According to the unnamed medical professional, who chose to withhold his identity, the ocean was rough that day.

People at the scene of the tragic passing of veteran actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner in Costa Rica are speaking out. (Photo credit: @malcolmjamalwar/Instagram)

Upon hearing people screaming and shouting for help, he told the outlet he “ran to the area and entered the sea with my surfboard, heading into the rip current toward the person being pointed at by some beachgoers. After a few minutes, I saw a shadow, dove down and pulled the person out.”

The doctor recalled first responders providing aid to Warner with an additional two beaching-going doctors joining the effort to save the Emmy Award nominee. The Red Cross also arrived at the location.

“The people who take part in this kind of rescue are always deeply affected,” the doctor explained about the long-term effects of being involved in a tragic event. “You have to understand it’s not easy, and it also takes time to heal.”

Unfortunately, Warner did not respond to 45 minutes of resuscitation efforts by first responders and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Asphyxia due to submersion was cited as the official cause of his passing. He was survived by a wife and daughter, whose names have remained private.

According to ABC News, Warner was with his 8-year-old daughter on the day of his accidental drowning. However, a report by People claimed the young girl was not in the water when her father drowned.

“Mr. Warner was playing with his daughter at the seashore at one point. He then left her out of the water, and he and a friend of his entered the sea,” Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency told the publication.

The agency confirmed that Malcolm-Jamal and an associate were “swept away by the current” but only the friend “managed to get out.”

“However, Mr. Warner was unable to get out and was pulled out by several people on the beach,” according to the statement.

Both victims were removed from the water prior to paramedics arriving. A man in critical condition was reportedly transferred to a local medical facility before being released.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was not only Black television royalty, he was a Grammy Award winning poet and talented musician in a jazz band. May he rest in peace 💛 pic.twitter.com/2uAAJ7RZM8 — 𐚁 glyniss 🩷 (@glynderella_) July 21, 2025

The new details about Warner’s final moments, paired with conflicting reports about his daughter being in the water, generated a wave of sympathy online.

“These men are honorable, and I’m grateful for their example. I pray for their healing,” wrote one person in response to the doctor’s harrowing experience of trying to save Warner.

Another asked, “Why didn’t he provide his 8 year old daughter with a life vest ??”

In addition, one commenter expressed, “So terrible. [Good] guy, great actor. None of us can beat Mother Nature. Gotta be aware at all times in water.”

A fourth individual personalized the tragedy by writing, “It’s so tragic, but he died a noble [passing], he died saving his 8-year-old daughter. What a man. RIP and sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Condolences also filled up the comment section of Warner’s top pinned post on his verified Instagram account. “Rest well, King,” said one of his followers, while another added, “Thank you for being the light we needed in the world… RIP KING.”

Warner became a television star by playing Theodore “Theo” Huxtable on the hit sitcom “The Cosby Show” from 1984 to 1992. He later had a lead role in the “Malcolm & Eddie” comedy series for four seasons.

After his run on “Malcolm & Eddie” from 1996 to 2000, Warner made appearances in other television series such as “Static Shock,” “Community,” “Major Crimes,” and “Suits.” The musician and poet also won a Grammy Award for his contribution to Robert Glasper Experiment’s “Jesus Children” song.