‘How Much Did He Owe?’: Bruno Mars Jokes About Casino Debt as He Returns Once Again, Here’s Why Fans Think It’s a Quiet Admission

Bruno Mars has once again demonstrated his masterful ability to turn controversy into comedy, this time leveraging social media to address persistent rumors about his financial situation with characteristic wit and charm.

The Grammy-winning superstar sent his 42 million Instagram followers into a frenzy with a playful post that referenced debunked claims about his alleged $50 million gambling debt while celebrating a recent surprise performance.

Bruno Mars joked about being “almost out of debt” on Instagram, referencing debunked gambling rumors. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The 39-year-old “24K Magic” singer made an unexpected appearance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 13, joining BLACKPINK’s Rosé onstage during the group’s Deadline World Tour to perform their collaborative hit “APT,” People reports.

The surprise cameo electrified fans and created viral moments that spread across social media platforms, with many speculating about the nature of the artists’ relationship beyond their professional collaboration.

The day after the explosive performance, Mars took to Instagram with his signature humor, writing “Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!” alongside video footage showing him running onto the stage as confetti showered the venue.

The caption immediately sparked reactions from fans who recognized the cheeky reference to gambling debt allegations that have followed the entertainer since March 2024.

The rumor mill began churning when NewsNation published a report citing unnamed sources who claimed Mars owed MGM Resorts over $50 million in gambling debt accumulated during his long-standing Las Vegas residency.

The allegations suggested that the entertainment giant “basically owned” the performer, with the outlet reporting its purported sources were claiming he earned approximately $90 million annually from his casino deal but had to use those earnings to service his alleged debt.

BRUNO MARS IN YOUR AREA ✨ pic.twitter.com/y126AJEqgn — Bruno Mars Access (@BrunoMarsAccess) July 14, 2025

MGM Resorts International swiftly and decisively rebutted these claims, issuing a comprehensive statement that praised their partnership with Mars while categorically denying any financial obligations.

The company emphasized that their “longstanding relationship rooted in mutual respect” and stated unequivocally that “any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM.” Their response highlighted Mars as “one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers” whose entertainment brand attracts visitors globally.

Rather than allowing the controversy to overshadow his career, Mars has consistently approached the situation with humor and grace.

During a January milestone celebration when he became Spotify’s first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners, he playfully encouraged fans by posting “Keep streaming! I’ll be out of debt in no time!” The post demonstrated his ability to transform potentially damaging narratives into opportunities for fan engagement.

Bruno Mars reacts to himself becoming the first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify:



“KEEP STREAMING! I’ll be out of debt in no time 🕺🏽” pic.twitter.com/LNZMJtUV0T — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 28, 2025

His followers have embraced his lighthearted approach to the rumors, with many joining the playful banter in his comment sections.

One fan wrote “BRUNO YOUR SENSE OF HUMOR IS ICONIC,” while another observed, “I feel like Bruno don’t be joking, he’s just really honest and y’all think he’s telling a joke.”

The supportive community has rallied around their favorite artist, with comments like “Thank you, Rosé for getting our boy out of the gambling debt” showing how fans participate in his comedic narrative.

Another advised, “Do not gamble anymore bro @brunomars . It will impoverish you and make you lose everything, even your dignity.”

Some followers have noted the ongoing nature of his jokes, with one person who wrote, “I don’t know how long he’s been saying he’s almost out of debt,” while others have requested more performances regardless of his financial status, writing, “Please get in some more debt bc I need you to keep performing.”

Another in disbelief said, “Bruno jokes about the debt. He is rich.”

When directly asked by a local newspaper if he wanted to talk about the gambling rumors, Mars embraced the mystique rather than defensively addressing the claims.

According to the New York Post, he stated, “Absolutely not! I love the lore that I am a Las Vegas lounge singer in debt to the mob. I can work with that,” showcasing his understanding of how celebrity mythology can enhance rather than diminish his appeal.

Mars’s Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM has proven remarkably successful since its 2016 inception, grossing over $124 million across nine years. Originally scheduled to conclude in August 2023, the popularity of his shows led to multiple extensions, with performances now scheduled through September 2025. The continued demand for his live performances, regardless of circulating rumors, demonstrates his enduring appeal and professional resilience.

The singer’s estimated $175 million net worth, built through record sales, touring, and his lucrative residency agreement, provides context for why he can afford to joke about financial difficulties. His ability to transform potentially damaging gossip into engaging content reflects both his business acumen and genuine personality, endearing him further to fans who appreciate authenticity over manufactured celebrity personas.