Who is Bruno Mars dating now? Singer Bruno Mars may have created groovy hits and had a dozen Grammy award wins throughout his entire career, which has spanned almost two decades, but not much is known about his love life.

The 37-year-old is dating model and longtime girlfriend Jessica Caban, who is three years older than he is. Before Jessica Caban, Mars was linked to background dancer Chanel Malvar, singer Rita Ora, host Rocsi Diaz and singer Amelle Berrabah.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and take a look back at Bruno Mars’ dating history to uncover a few alleged secrets, including his alleged messy breakup with Chanel Malvar and how Rita Ora possibly played a part in it.

Who is Bruno Mars Dating Now?

Bruno Mars and his girlfriend Jessica Caban have been together since 2011. The couple’s love story began almost a year after Mars released his debut album “Doo-Wops & Hooligans.”

Jessica Marie Caban was born in New York on June 13, 1982. She grew up in Spanish Harlem and is of Puerto Rican descent. She shot to mainstream success after winning Sí TV’s reality competition show, “Model Latina.” Immediately after Caban won the Model Latina title, she was awarded a $10,000 contract with Q Management and featured in various magazine covers.

Since Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban publicly announced their relationship, their union has outlived the pressures of many world tours and album releases for the past decade.

Mars revealed to Rolling Stone magazine in 2013 that Jessica Caban was the inspiration behind his hit “When I Was Your Man.” The singer revealed he wrote that track because he feared losing Caban.

A Brief History of Jessica Caban and How She Met Bruno Mars

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Model Jessica Caban (L) and recording artist Bruno Mars attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Bruno Mars and longtime girlfriend Jessica Marie Caban’s love affair began immediately following the “Just the Way You Are” singer’s alleged flings. It has been reported that Mars first met Caban in New York while dining at a Co-Op restaurant in New York’s Hotel on Rivington.

According to the author of Mars’ biography, Emily Herbert, “Bruno spotted” Jessica Caban and was immediately mesmerized by the “vivacious woman chatting animatedly at a nearby table.” Shortly after the encounter in 2011, Mars and Jessica Caban became an item.

Caban is an actress and model. According to The Knot, Caban’s career began in 2002 when she became the face of Jennifer Lopez’s JLO clothing following a nationwide model search. Caban would go on to star in “Are You for Great Sex?” and several episodes of The CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” which Mars sang in the hit show’s season-two finale.

For Caban’s role in “Are You for Great Sex?” she won independent film festival awards, including 2010’s Boston International Film Festival for Best Film and Hoboken International Film Festival for Best Actress.

The couple, which has been together for the past decade, briefly had a long-distance relationship until Caban moved to Los Angeles, where Mars lived. Since then, Mars has expanded his family with Caban by adopting a Rottweiler named Geronimo. At the same time, Mars shouted out Caban in numerous acceptance speeches for his Grammy awards and other occasions.

Bruno Mars Dating Timeline

Bruno Mars may be considered an amazing singer by many fans worldwide, but his dating life before his longtime girlfriend Jessica Caban was anything but sweet. The “Uptown Funk” vocalist was allegedly caught in a love triangle with background dancer Chanel Malvar and singer Rita Ora.

Mars’ girlfriends and alleged exes include Jessica Caban, Chanel Malvar, Rita Ora, Rocsi Diaz and Amelle Berrabah.

Bruno Mars and Chanel Malvar (2009-2011)

Bruno Mars allegedly dated Chanel Malver from 2009 to 2011.

Despite conflicting reports, Bruno Mars allegedly dated Chanel Malver from 2009 to 2011. Although it is unclear how Mars and the background dancer met, Malver would usually post about their escapades on her Myspace account during their time together. Malver also made a cameo in B.o.B and Bruno Mars’ “Nothin’ on You” music video in 2010.

Mars and Malver would split after two years of dating because she would accuse the singer of cheating on her with an unidentified woman he was working with at the time. Malver would allegedly expose details of the alleged affair in a blog post in 2011.

Bruno Mars and Rita Ora (2009-2011)

Rita Ora reportedly revealed in an interview that she started dating Bruno Mars in 2009.

In 2012, Rita Ora reportedly revealed in an interview that she started dating Bruno Mars in 2009, when she was 18, after her music label Roc Nation hired him as a songwriter. In the same interview, The “Body on Me” vocalist described Mars as “the world’s greatest guy.”

She said, “We met in 2009. I was 18 and starting out at Roc Nation. Bruno was unknown back then too. He was a struggling songwriter hired to write songs for me. I thought, ‘Wow, that’s just the world’s greatest guy!’ It was love at first sight, such a great experience.”

The “Just the Way You Are” singer’s thriving love life with Ora would eventually fizzle out in 2011, because of the pair’s busy schedule. At the time, Ora considered Mars her best friend despite the split.

Bruno Mars and Rocsi Diaz (2011-2011)

(L-R) Bruno Mars visits BET’s “106 & Park” with hosts Rocsi and Terrence J. at BET Studios on December 9, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Bruno Mars was linked to Rocsi Diaz in early 2011 after he met the former “106 & Park” co-host on the hit BET show in December 2010. Following their introduction, according to Bossip, Mars, who was on a world tour, and Diaz were spotted shopping in Paris and Milan as they celebrated his 26th birthday.

Diaz would also share a Twitter post shouting out the “Uptown Funk” singer on his special day. Since then, there have been no other reports regarding Mars and Diaz’s alleged fling.

Bruno Mars and Amelle Berrabah (2011-2011)

In November 2011, Bruno Mars was linked to Sugarbabes singer Amelle Berrabah. Although it is unclear how the pair met, a news outlet reported that Mars and Berrabah were “smitten” with each other after dating for a few weeks.

Following that report, the pair would allegedly go their separate ways.

Bruno Mars and Jessica: Life Today

Bruno Mars’ girlfriend Jessica Cuban has also collaborated with him for several of his music videos, including “Gorilla” and “24K Magic.” Caban starred as his love interest in “Gorilla,” while women that were seen partying in the background of “24K Magic” were wearing the model’s J. Marie swimwear line.

Jessica Caban’s started the limited edition J. Marie swimwear line in 2016. Caban told Latina Magazine that she designed the line around the musical West Side Story and even named the swimsuits after the characters. The model would promote the product by giving fans a view of the swimsuit line’s bikini tops and bottoms on social media. Caban stopped selling the swimsuit line in 2020.

Since then, no additional details about Mars and Caban’s relationship have been made public.