‘Might be In Some Hot Water’: Bruno Mars Extends Vegas Residency for 9th Year – Here’s Why People Think It’s Not by Choice

Bruno Mars is keeping the cash flow from live shows rolling in after inking a deal to extend his Las Vegas residency. The “That’s What I Like” superstar is set to give fans an extra nine “unforgettable” nights at Dolby Live.

The “24K Magic” performer has been locked in an agreement with Park MGM since December 2016. The extension will see Mars and his band, The Hooligans, dazzle more crowds during the sold-out shows between August 22 and September 6. In November 2024, Casino.org reported that the residency grossed $124.5 million in nine years.

Bruno Mars extends MGM residency deal into its ninth year, reigniting claims the singer is “owned” by the entertainment company due to alleged $50 million gambling debt. Photo: Brunomars/Instagram.

News of the lucrative endeavor getting a fresh set of dates has been circulating online since January, but only recently has it become the subject of gossip among social media users.

“Does he still owe Vegas money?” someone on X asked. A second person who assumed rumors of Mars’ alleged gambling problem were true remarked, “Gotta pay off those blackjack debts somehow.”

Complex reported in March 2024 that “Bruno Mars might be in some hot water with MGM” after NewsNation published claims that the artist owed as much as $50 million to the entertainment company due to high-stakes wagers made at casino poker tables.

Bruno Mars reacts to himself becoming the first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify:



“KEEP STREAMING! I’ll be out of debt in no time 🕺🏽” pic.twitter.com/LNZMJtUV0T — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 28, 2025

A purported insider said, “[MGM] basically own him” and that “he makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt… after taxes.”

MGM, however, discredited the hearsay in a released statement. They stated, “MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect… Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Bruno Mars jokes about the rumors of him being in casino debt.



“Ever since those articles came out about me owing the casino money you stopped picking up my calls… It’s me baby I got money.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/aWQyd5CGhq — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 9, 2024

Mars also poked fun at the salacious banter during a September 2024 show. “You know, ever since those articles came out about me owing the casino money, you stopped picking up my calls. It’s me, baby, I got money,” he said during a skit.

At the start of 2025, he used the non-existent Vegas scandal to boost support for his Spotify revenue. In January he became their first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners in the platform’s history. He tweeted a screenshot of the feat with the caption, “KEEP STREAMING! I’ll be out of debt in no time.”

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the 16-time Grammy Award winner has amassed $175 million from his record sales, touring, and his residency.