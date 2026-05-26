Nicolas Cage Says Viral Graceland Rumor Went Too Far — As Behind-the-Scenes Claims from ‘Madden’ Are Raising Eyebrows

For years, Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley’s whirlwind marriage fueled some of Hollywood’s strangest rumors.

The pair married in 2002 after a fiery romance that fascinated tabloids almost instantly. Still, that passion did not save their relationship.

In a recent interview, Nicolas Cage denied rumors that he recreated Elvis Presley’s death scene at Graceland as new controversy swirls around his upcoming film “Madden.” (Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Cage filed for divorce just a few months later, turning their relationship into permanent pop culture folklore.

In her memoir, Priscilla Presley later described the couple’s relationship as a “dizzying” cycle of breakups and reconciliations, writing that “when it was good, it was very, very good. And when it was bad, it was horrid.”

That chaos, mixed with Cage’s well-known obsession with Elvis Presley, only intensified speculation that the Oscar winner had crossed personal boundaries during visits to Graceland.

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One rumor refused to die. For nearly two decades, a bizarre rumor followed Nicolas Cage online. Social media users claimed he toured Graceland’s private second floor, tried on Elvis Presley’s clothes, and sat in the bathroom where Elvis died in 1977. Some versions even claimed he laid on the floor.

The story spread across Reddit, YouTube, and tabloid blogs for years. Because Cage married Lisa Marie Presley in 2002, many people believed he had special access to the estate. The rumor eventually became part of internet folklore. Fans repeated it so often that many began treating it like fact, even though no evidence ever surfaced to support the claims.

Now, Cage is finally setting the record straight.

During a recent appearance on The New York Times podcast “The Interview,” the actor flatly denied the story that had followed him online for years.

“I did not sit on the toilet, and I did not assume the position,” Cage said directly.

He continued, “The internet wants to make it into this thing where I’m like, performing some kind of weird ritual, but I have too much respect for the family and for Elvis to do something like that.”

What he described instead was something quieter and far more personal. He recalled nights during their marriage when Lisa Marie would take him upstairs, and one memory in particular stood out — lying in Elvis’ bed, staring at one of Presley’s old spinning fiber optic lamps.

“I remember staring at that and being very relaxed by it and calmed by it,” Cage shared, adding that he liked imagining Elvis looking at the same light years before him.

The rumor spread so easily in part because of the image Cage has spent decades building. He is an actor known for fearless, boundary-pushing performances and genuinely eccentric choices offscreen.

He famously channeled Elvis in “Wild at Heart,” adopting the singer’s swagger, cadence, and rebellious energy.

Laura Dern and Nicolas Cage in “Wild At Heart” (1990) pic.twitter.com/99RoArwt92 — Nicotine (@nicotinearchive) July 28, 2025

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, he has long cited Presley and David Bowie as personal artistic heroes and once described his approach to acting as closer to abstract art than realism. That larger-than-life persona made internet folklore easy to believe. One commenter captured the sentiment plainly: “I hope it’s not true, but given that it’s Nicolas Cage, I can see it being true.”

But while Cage was busy dispelling old rumors, more serious controversies emerged over the last year surrounding his new film, set for release this Thanksgiving.

In 2025, reports surfaced from the Atlanta set of “Madden” — the upcoming football biopic in which Cage plays legendary NFL coach John Madden alongside Christian Bale as Raiders owner Al Davis — that director David O. Russell allegedly used a racial slur during a dispute with a supporting actor who had reportedly refused to participate in a nude locker room scene. Several crew members allegedly walked off set in response to the incident.

Amazon Studios disputed the account, claiming the actor himself had introduced the offensive language during an improvised monologue exercise. Others on set pushed back against that version of events entirely. The conflicting accounts remain unresolved, and the incident reignited broader conversations about accountability on major productions — and about who those sets are actually safe for.

Russell has a long and documented history of volatile on-set behavior. Cage has not publicly addressed the matter.

What Cage pushed back on was the idea that his connection to Elvis ever crossed into disrespect. Social media turned a family’s private home into a horror story with his name attached. The real memory, he says, was far more human — lying in a bed, watching a lamp spin in the dark, thinking about a man who once stared at the same light.

Internet mythology rarely needs facts. It just needs a big enough personality to project onto.