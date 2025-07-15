‘Wow Those Arms’: Serena Williams’ Curve-Hugging Dress In New Photos Takes an Unexpected Turn as Fans Zoom In on Her ‘Bones’

Serena Williams has fans doing a double take at her jaw-dropping weight loss transformation. The Olympic Team USA Hall of Fame inductee stunned Instagram followers when she served model vibes with an impromptu photo shoot.

Williams, 43, posed in a chocolate strappy slip dress and sandals. Her outdoor backdrop was made up of trees, bushes with blooming purple flowers, and barrels — much like the ones used to store wine.

Tennis champ and mom Serena Williams flaunts her new look in curve-hugging dress after two kids. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

An impressed fan gushed, “Off the court and still reigning… fabulous and lovely! Loving this chapter too.” For a second, a second user was unsure which of the Williams sisters was showcased in the images. That individual asked, “Is this Serena or Venus??” A third supporter remarked, “Ok supermodel!”

The WYN Beauty founder was also the topic of discourse regarding the dramatic postpartum transformation her body has undergone in recent months. Williams first shared that she was on a mission to shed extra pounds after welcoming her second child, Adira, in 2023.

“Stop with the ozempic. she’s an athlete. period,” wrote one person coming to her defense.

Serena Williams sparks health concerns after flaunting her weight loss in a slinky slip dress. (Photos: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

While one fan wrote, “Queen drop us the diet list here,” another person was shocked by her appearance. “Wow those arms,” they exclaimed, echoing a shared sentiment from others who said she looks “too thin.” Another pointed out, “Yes chest bones!”

A cynic even remarked, “Surgeon working overtime.” Chatter about the athlete’s slimmed-down figure also tread into serious concerns about her health. “This looks like sickness,” said one person.

A second onlooker claimed, “She was NEVER overweight to begin with! Our genetics and the fact that we carry more muscle mass means that we can weigh more yet look shapely. That picture looks like someone who is fighting a battle in their mind and is losing From bleaching her skin to this.”

Serena Williams goes viral after working out to get thinner. Thoughts? 🤔 👀 pic.twitter.com/N3aHw2WZIo — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) July 12, 2025

The seven-time Wimbledon winner has faced years of skin bleaching accusations. In her defense, fans have argued that bad lighting and poorly matched makeup have been to blame. Williams, herself, has shut down claims of altering her skin’s melanin.

As for illnesses, the superstar has candidly shared her battles with blood clots and postpartum complications she experienced immediately after the birth of her and husband Alexis Ohanian’s first daughter, Alexis Olympia. Last fall, she disclosed that a cyst the size of a grapefruit had been removed from her neck. Luckily, though, it was benign.