‘They Look So Miserable’: Willow Smith Storms Off Mid-Lunch with Jaden, Her Reaction Has Fans Buzzing with Theories

It appears siblings Willow Smith, 24, and Jaden Smith, 27, ended a recent lunch outing on a sour note.

Footage recently surfaced showing the children of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith meeting up at Bubby’s restaurant in Manhattan, New York City, on July 10. The two were spotted enjoying a casual meal together at the popular Tribeca eatery before noticing the cameras facing their direction.

Famous siblings Willow Smith and Jaden Smith had the internet talking after paparazzi caught them eating together in Manhattan. (Photo: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

At one point, Willow seemed to notice that an unknown bystander was filming the two second-generation entertainers as they ate. The “Whip My Hair” singer appeared visibly annoyed.

Jaden remained seated with his back to the cameraperson while his sister prepared to leave. Several men, who appeared to be security guards, stood beside them.

One of the apparent bodyguards held his hand up, seemingly trying to block the camera shot, when Willow got up from the table. The video ends with Willow hugging her brother before darting away as Jaden sat back down at the table.

On July 11, The Hollywood Fix shared the clip of Willow and Jaden at Bubby’s in an Instagram post, where fans weighed in on their interrupted meal in the comments.

“She was out of there, ok! They had her fkd up,” one commenter jokingly wondered about Willow’s prompt exit.

Many peopel zooming in to notice the facial expression on both Will and Jada’s kids. “They just both looked so unhappy,” said one person, while another Instagram user pointed out, “They look so miserable. Be careful what you ask for, my people.”

Several additional commenters took issue with someone filming Willow and Jaden in the moment. One person declared, “Let people just eat in peace.”

Some theorized what was on Willow’s mind including, one person who wrote, “The way she kept staring at paparazzi like, ‘Damn, I can’t even enjoy eating lunch with my brother.’”

Another observer said, “No lie Jaden look so disappointed that he couldn’t finish talking and eating with his sister I love them, they are not hurting anyone just doing their things even with the fact that both parents are dysfunctional.”

Willow and Jaden have both been in the public eye since they were children. Jada gave birth to Jaden in July 1998. He made his feature film debut in 2006’s “The Pursuit of Happyness” alongside his father.

Will and Jada welcomed their only daughter to the world in October 2000. Willow later had a role in her dad’s “I Am Legend” sci-fi film, which premiered in 2007.

By 2010, Willow was charting on the Billboard Hot 100. “Whip My Hair” peaked at No. 11 on the weekly rankings and earned 3x-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Willow went on to drop six albums, including “Empathogen” in 2024. The NAACP Image Award winner also served as a co-host of her mother Jada’s now-canceled “Red Table Talk” show.

Jaden also released music projects such as “The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1” mixtape and “CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3″ studio LP. His filmography includes “The Karate Kid” motion picture and “The Get Down” television series.

Will and Jada’s decision to raise Willow and Jaden in a nonconformist way has been met with criticism. The two celebrity heirs’ eccentric fashion choices and unconventional lifestyles have led to complaints directed at their parents.

“Staying out of kids’ space can teach them to be responsible for their own decisions and mistakes,” Jada said in 2008, per People. “Is it their room, or are they borrowing the space while they’re living in your house?”

The “A Different World” actress continued, “If it’s theirs, then they should be able to do whatever they want with it. If it’s their clothes, they have the right to do whatever they want with those clothes. We have to give them some freedom to be who they are.”

Following years of scrutiny, Will recently admitted that his and Jada’s parenting style may not have been the most effective method to rear his two youngest children. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star also has a 32-year-old son named Trey Smith with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

“We made a very, very, very terrible mistake with our children, and we went with radical honesty. Don’t do it. I’m not advocating for it,” Will said during a June 2025 interview on the British radio show “Heart Breakfast.”

Jada initially met Will when she auditioned for “The Fresh Prince of Bel‑Air” in 1994. They eventually began dating and married on December 31, 1997. Jada revealed the couple began living separately in 2016 despite opting to remain in a self-described “bad marriage for life.”