‘There Is So Much Blood on Trump’s Hands.’: Fox’s Laura Ingraham Absolutely Destroyed for Bashing Americans Enjoying Free Checks and Pot While Apparently Forgetting Who Sent the Money

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is catching heat for bashing Democrats during one of her shows this week during a panel discussion where she … well, bashed Democrats.

Ingraham was talking with Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren and journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon Thursday about the party.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham faced the wrath of social media after COVID comments. (Credit: Fox News X/Video Screengrab)

“These Democrats, it’s always doom and gloom. They have their guy in the White House and the auto pen for four years and they were still angry and bitter,” Lahren said.

”And now they’re still angry and bitter and want a revolution,” she continued.

“They will not be happy,” Lahren added.

That’s when Ingraham jumped in and disagreed, slamming Democrats, and really Americans who don’t agree with her politics, saying Dems were happy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They loved COVID because you can sit at home. You can order DoorDash. The government sends you a check. No one goes to church, but you can go to the liquor store. You can order your pot online, right?” she said disdainfully.

“So, the pot, they got pot, porn, no church, no work and, you know, DoorDash, and then watch Netflix, binge watch Netflix,” she added.

Lahren chimed in with a nasty and spiteful comment about George Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer after allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.

“Looting for George Floyd was also part of the activity,”

Social media blew up with angry users slapping back at Ingraham

“Does she know Trump was sending out the stimulus checks…” an X user wondered.

And let’s not forget, “Trump ignored COVID as people died!” Denison Barb said. Another added, “There is so much blood on Trumps hands. Now the floods, now the measles. He will meet his own demise.”

Laura Ingraham “says people ‘loved’ COVID because they had DoorDash and Netflix. Millions buried loved ones, lost jobs, and prayed to stay alive. But sure, Laura, tell us more about how hard it was watching other people survive with takeout,” Chetter replied.

Some comments were hilarious.

“I can order weed online ? Ngl that’s news to me who’s her supplier pmo,” another posted.

“Who didn’t like that?” CryptoSchnauzer wondered.

“Why is she saying they? She was sitting at home as well. Everybody had to sit at home and nobody sent me any marijuana. Did anyone else get marijuana?” Chimes of Freedom asked. “She’s clearly just listing the things she did during Covid,” they added.

The coronavirus pandemic, which began spreading throughout the United States in January 2020, and possibly even earlier, killed more than a million Americans.

As of April of 2023, more than 104 million Americans had contracted the deadly virus and 1.1 million had died from the deadly disease, according to Statista.