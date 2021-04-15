‘That Sister Love Hit Different’: LisaRaye and Da Brat Have an Emotional Reunion After Ongoing Feud, Fans Sing Their Praises

Sisters LisaRaye McCoy and Da Brat have taken the first step toward reconciliation during the “Funkdafied” rapper’s birthday party and fans were overjoyed to witness the sisterly reunion.

The “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star celebrated her 47th birthday with a “Coming to America”-themed party and was overwhelmed by emotion when she saw her older sister arrive in her signature all-white attire in a series of touching Instagram Stories videos shared by So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri.

LisaRaye McCoy (left) and Da Brat (right) Photo:@thereallraye1 @sosobrat/Instagram

In the posts, the moment that Da Brat sees McCoy step onto the red carpet is captured and the tears began flowing immediately. The “What’Chu Like” rapper’s knees buckled at the sight of her estranged sister, whom she hadn’t seen in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The two then shared a long embrace.

Da Brat’s reaction was the total opposite of her actress sister, who was overcome with a different type of emotion when the “Dish Nation” co-host attempted to surprise McCoy first for her 53rd birthday in September 2020. The Grammy Award-nominated artist dropped into LisaRaye’s co-hosting gig with the FOX Soul series “Cocktails with Queens,” in what she thought would be a pleasant visit, however, the appearance didn’t go over well with the actress from the movie “The Players Club.”

“I just want to know that you happy,” LisaRaye said during that appearance, referring to her sister going public with her relationship with girlfriend Jesseca Dupart. And I did not want to just hear it from the blogs and from the interviews of people asking me questions, and I didn’t know what to say because I didn’t hear it from you. I got to see it someplace else. So I’m hurt. That’s what I am.”

She continued, “I just wish that I was included in that. I wish that I knew what that was. I wish that I could have a say in that myself. I wish that I knew what was going on, but I don’t. So then I sit, and I wait. But, I will say this — I am happy for you, I am glad that you are living in your truth, that right there we been talking about for years… I damn sure haven’t heard from you in months.”

Fans were thrilled to witness the two talented women share an affectionate reunion, and chalked their past issues up to sisters being sisters.

“Sisters disagree and check each other and then move on. The love is never lost.”

“This why we stay out of sister business. I knew they’d get back right eventually!🙌🏾”

“As they should. That sister love hit different no matter the differences ❤️”

“Loook at God. This is what we wanna seee😍❤️”

“Yay!!! Sister Love is so special”

McCoy revisited her reaction to seeing Da Brat pop up on the show in more detail with inspirational speaker and life coach Iyanla Vanzant during an episode of the OWN show, “Fix My Life,” which aired April 10. “When they tried to surprise me on my show, I was shocked…I was surprised, shocked … That she had even agreed to come on to say happy birthday and then she said we’ve had some distance in our relationship and then when she said that, it was like, I don’t even, I don’t even know how to think about this.”