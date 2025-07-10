‘I’m Superior Because I’m White’: West Virginia Man Jailed After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Black Deputy in Racist Confrontation, Criminal Complaint Says

A West Virginia man has been jailed on felony charges after allegedly directing racist threats toward a law enforcement officer while claiming white supremacy.

Allen Hillen faces civil rights violation charges after escalating an encounter with a Monongalia County sheriff’s deputy.

Allen Hillen, Jr. was arrested and is facing civil rights violations after threatening to kill a Black deputy and calling him racial slurs. (Photo: WBOY)

Deputies were called to Hillen’s home on July 4 at 10:45 p.m. in Morgantown, which is located in northern West Virginia near the Pennsylvania state line.

According to a criminal complaint cited by WBOY, the officers had to be called to the 53-year-old’s home to de-escalate his confrontation with Deputy R.J. Martin.

Deputies say that Hillen not only made “racially charged threats” toward Martin, but also “made threats to shoot” the deputy and a K-9.

While making those threats, Hillen “would only refer to Martin as a racial slur,” and also made “vulgar comments” about the deputy’s family, including his wife and children.

Hillen also “claimed he was superior due to being white,” and cited that supposed superiority as “a reason he wanted to take Martin’s life,” according to the complaint.

Hillen is behind bars at the North Central Regional Jail. His bond was set at $75,000.

It’s unclear what slurs Hillen used and what Martin’s race is.

This case bears similarities to another recent arrest out of Florida last month.

A man who was jailed for shoplifting was caught on body camera video repeatedly calling a Black deputy the N-word, insulting his family, and spitting in his face.

The vitriol was so heinous that it drew the ire of the Volusia County Sheriff who posted a clip of the bodycam footage on Facebook with the caption: “Allow me to introduce you to a dime a dozen, scumbag POS who got caught shoplifting and let his mouth show us who he is. Kudos to this Deputy for his professionalism in spite of the trash flowing from the mouth of TROY EDWARD GREEN, 40, Ormond Beach.”