‘I’m Done with This S–t!’: Wisconsin Man Fired After Video Shows Him Making Racist Threats at McDonald’s Restaurant In Uniform

A security guard was fired from his job right after a video was posted online showing him making racist threats and verbally accosting a McDonald’s employee.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Adam Rivers was terminated from his entry-level position with the private security agency Star Protection and Patrol after being caught on camera at a McDonald’s in Madison, Wisconsin, threatening to call federal immigration agents on a fast food worker.

The video was posted on Reddit by user ActualMikeQuieto, who explained that he started recording Rivers after noticing he was threatening the workers.

“(The employees) were a bit understaffed and working as fast as they could,” Quieto wrote in the caption. “This guy left the drive-through, parked, walked back behind the counter into the kitchen and announced ‘I’m getting ICE.’ I started filming when I realized he wasn’t just being inappropriate and getting his own frozen water. He treated me with violence for filming him.”

The clip shows Rivers complaining about the service and threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to McDonald’s before threatening to fight Quieto.

“You’re gonna have ICE in here today. I hope everyone in here’s got their papers, bro, because I’m done with this s***,” Rivers is heard saying to an employee.

As Rivers heads to the exit, he quotes internet personality Bhad Bhabie and tells Quieto, “Put your food down and catch me outside, how bout dat! You wanna catch me in these streets?”

Rivers was a new hire with Star Protection and Patrol, which reportedly contracts with local government agencies from time to time. He worked there for less than three weeks before he was fired. He was not on duty when the video was recorded.

“Slinging racism in your work uniform is wiiilllllldddddd,” one person commented.

“Thank you for posting this and making the community aware. Sad you and others had to deal with this. How awful,” another Reddit user added.

The agency posted a statement on its Facebook page the same day the video was posted on Reddit, confirming Rivers had been terminated from his position.

“Star Protection and Patrol has been made aware of an incident that took place the morning of October 10, 2024, at a McDonald’s restaurant on Park Street in Madison, WI. Star Protection and Patrol has made the decision to immediately terminate that employee following this incident,” the statement reads.

“At Star Protection and Patrol, we are committed to maintaining a respectful, professional, and safe environment both within our company and in the communities we serve. We take these values seriously, and we do not condone any behavior that undermines the trust and safety of others. The employees’ actions do not reflect the core values of Star Protection and Patrol, and we have taken immediate steps to address the situation. As a result, the individual is no longer employed by the company.”