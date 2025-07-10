‘That Was Clue #1’: Georgia Teen’s Tearful Eulogy for Her Slain Parents Goes Viral After She’s Arrested—And What She Said at the End Has Viewers Replaying It In Shock

A Georgia couple was ambushed and shot to death while sleeping in their beds, and now police have made a shocking arrest: the couple’s 17-year-old daughter.

Sarah Grace Patrick was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the brutal slaying of her mother and stepfather, Kristin and James Brock, after turning herself in to police.

17-year-old Sarah Grace Patrick charged in deaths of her mother and stepmother. (Credit: Video Screengrab Missyinthemeadows)

Carroll County spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey confirmed that Sarah has been charged as an adult during a news conference on July 8, the day of the arrest.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 20, the couple’s then-5-year-old daughter made a gruesome discovery when she walked into her parents’ bedroom. Patrick, the alleged killer, called 911, claiming to police that she had no idea what happened.

“In a world where television portrays crimes being solved in under an hour, the truth here is much more complex. Real justice takes time,” said Hulsey at the press conference.

For over four months, police conducted a “relentless” investigation that involved “thousands of man-hours,” with the FBI, the GBI crime lab, and private forensic laboratories working together to identify potential suspects.

Meanwhile, Patrick seemingly avoided suspicion, posting TikTok videos of herself asking for prayers and crying with mascara streaming down her face. She also spoke at the couple’s memorial service held at Catalyst Church in Carrollton on March 8, and her words are particularly eerie if she’s found guilty.

“I just wanted to say goodbye to my mama and James since we never got the chance to… I never once thought you wouldn’t be here,” she said through tears. Quoting a passage from the bible (Deuteronomy 6:5), the teen hinted at problems brewing behind the scenes:

“To James: Your heart will finally be healed in heaven, and neither of y’all will be in pain anymore. … For my mother, everything you went through does not define what kind of person you were or what kind of mother you were.”

She described her mother as a “star from up above,” and added that “I will always be her sunshine… I’m glad they will save a seat for me in heaven like they saved a seat for me in this very church.”

Patrick closed out her speech with a shout out to her family for getting her through the difficult time then began to rattle off two rounds of names of several people. She included a special shout out to her biological father, who was present when she turned herself into police.

“I love you guys and so do they, I’m sorry.”

While investigators continued to gather “mountains of evidence” against her, Sarah boldly challenged fate again by reportedly reaching out to a true crime TikToker, requesting coverage.

In a message exchange with the popular account “Allegedly Reportedly,” Patrick described the tragic events: “out of nowhere, a random Thursday night in Feb, someone came into my house with me and my 5-year-old sister and shot my parents brutally, leaving them for me and my sister to wake up to.”

After offering condolences, the TikToker made a heartfelt video, which drew hundreds of comments, including from Patrick, who even answered questions about the murder. She confirmed in the comments that the murder weapon was a gun and not a knife. In another response, she said she believed it must have been someone who knew her parents, stating that the killer “knew the house.”

A month later, police approached Patrick to inform her they had warrants for her arrest, and she turned herself in. Spokesperson Husley said the investigation remains “open and ongoing,” and they have not ruled out the possibility that others may have been involved. However, one piece of the puzzle remains elusive for now: the teenager’s motive.

Looking back, her words from the eulogy are chilling. “You never know when it’s somebody’s time to go,” she said. You can say goodnight and wake up in a few hours just to find out they aren’t there.”

Patrick’s eulogy drew hundreds of comments from viewers on TikTok.

Many pointed out Patrick’s decision to end the eulogy with an apology was an indicator of her asking for forgiveness for the crime. “To end the speech with IM SORRY is wild 😳”

Another added, “The speech seems like a full on apology rather than a eulogy.”

Others felt she was giving an acceptance speech with shout outs included. “eulogy, or award acceptance speech?” Another noted, “The length of her speech is INSANE , that was clue #1 . Nobody talks so much when you are in pain”

Some say her desire for attention backfired, “What’s even more crazy is she reached out to a true crime Channel on tiktok and told the woman ” Look up the Brock case” the woman started naming other blocks, then girl proceeds to tell her “No the ….Brock, they are my parents, they were unalived” The woman felt so bad for Sarah grace, she covered the story- Only for the coverage to lead to the girls arrest”