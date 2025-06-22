‘A Tragic Event’: Alabama Woman Accused of Murdering Her Husband as He Slept In Bed While Five Children Were In the Home. One Child Called 911 After Hearing Gunshots

Authorities say an Alabama woman shot her husband to death as he slept in his bed while five children were in the home.

Authorities have still not released a motive for why 42-year-old Annie Huffstutler allegedly murdered 38-year-old Shawn Christian Watson.

Annie Huffstutler is charged with shooting her husband to death at their home. (Credit: Dale County Jail/Facebook).

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the couple’s home in Ariton, Alabama, just after 2:30 a.m. on June 14. Responding deputies found Watson unresponsive, and a coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

They learned that the five children in the home did not see anything, but they did hear the gunshots go off. Deputies say one of the children called 911 after the shooting.

“We received the call about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday and found the victim had died by the time we arrived,” Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum told WTVY News4. “We believe there were five children in the home when the shooting happened, but none of them witnessed the alleged crime.”

Huffstutler was taken into custody and charged with murder. She remains in jail without bond.

Authorities say that she and Watson are married but use different last names.

Bynum said that deputies have referred the family to a local social services organization that provides assistance and grief counseling to victims of crime.

“This is a tragic event for this family and for all those affected by such a senseless act,” Bynum said, per AL.com. “Our prayers and full support are with them as they begin the difficult journey of healing and navigating life after this heartbreaking loss.”

Deputies have not provided more details about the killing at this time.

Family members paid tribute to Watson on social media.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Watson’s sister wrote, “You are forever my brother my guy chaser away lol and my bestie I love you and your an angel in heaven.”

The town of Ariton has a population of less than 1,000 people and is about 75 miles southeast of Montgomery.