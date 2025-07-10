‘You’re Beautiful Already, Filter Not Needed’: Ayesha Curry’s New Look In Photos Has Fans Begging Her to Lay Off the Filters

Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry is often praised for her natural glow, but her latest Instagram post has fans questioning whether that radiance is real — or just the result of a heavy filter.

In a July 9 post, the mother of four shared a glimpse of her time at the Sandz Caribbean Music Festival. Curry shared four photos of herself having what appears to be a fun girls day at the event.

She was there to promote her Sweet July skin care line, however, some fans couldn’t get past what they described as unnecessary edits to her photos.

Ayesha Curry gets called out for using filters in her fun music fest photos. (Photo: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

Curry’s first photo was a car-selfie of herself looking directly into the camera with a model-esque glare. She went for a simple outfit that included denim shorts, a white tank top and a brown bucket hat. Her makeup had an effortless neutral look complemented by glossy lips, but her skin had a glowy look to it.

In the second and third photos, she transitioned from her picture-perfect selfie to more personality photos. The 36-year-old can be seen holding her tongue out while riding on a mechanical bull and smiling next to a friend, stylist Sheraine Robinson, who appeared to have attended the event with Curry.

At first glance, Curry’s fourth photo looks like a simple snapshot of her outfit. But she strategically tagged her skin care page next to the lip gloss she was wearing on her belt loop, an extra move to promote the lip product.

In the caption, she wrote, “Unfiltered glossed lips and link ups with your bestie make for the perfect @sweetjulyskin combo. Wearing my LYCHEE lip treatment! Avail in just a couple days. Follow @sweetjulyskin for all of the launch details and some giveaways. #mommywenttosandz.”

The term “unfiltered” seemingly struck a nerve with some who did not let Curry slide.

“It says unfiltered but 1st picture looks like it is. You’re beautiful already, filter not needed,” said one person in her comments.

Two others said, “The pic with her is filtered quit lying” and “The filter is so obvious though.”

Yes some stuck to their guns about Curry using other methods, writing, “No filter but definitely edited haha.”

Another fan who wasn’t buying it said, “unfiltered?! be so fr. PLZ.”

This isn’t the first time Curry has been accused of using filters on her pictures or that fans have been suspicious about whether she edits her photos. But the entrepreneur has yet to share her secrets on how she gets her pictures to have that glossy finish.

As of late she’s been focused on promoting the new lip treatment she has coming out from her skin care brand. The product drops on Saturday, July 12, and comes in three different flavors.