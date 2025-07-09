Snubbed: Trump’s Private Ask to Obama at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral Got Cold Rejection, and Intensified Years-Long Grudge, New Book Claims

Earlier this year, on Jan. 9, the nation was in mourning. Former President Jimmy Carter had just died, and the state funeral was taking place at Washington National Cathedral, marking the end of a week of memorials and remembrances for the beloved humanitarian. All the big names in politics had assembled at the cathedral for the solemn occasion.

President Donald Trump had just won re-election and was seated next to his predecessor, former President Barack Obama. During the televised service, Trump and Obama were seen smiling and engaged in conversation with each other. What the two were talking about remained a mystery … allegedly until now.

A new book claims that Trump attempted to persuade Obama to play a few rounds of golf with him, as he boasted about his numerous golf courses.

Former US President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump before the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

The book, “2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America” by Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arndorf, says Obama refused the offer. And Trump was enraged.

After his inauguration, Trump tore down Obama’s White House portrait, attacked his library and targeted his predecessor with conspiracy memes, according to the Daily Beast.

And the feud has escalated. In early May, Trump offered to help Obama build his library, saying in part, “If he wanted help, I’d give him help because I’m a really good builder — he’s building his library in Chicago, and it’s a disaster.”

Trump: "President Obama — and if he wanted help I'd give him help because I'm a really good builder — he's building his library in Chicago, and it's a disaster. And he said something to the effect of 'I only want DEI. I only want woke.' He wants woke people to build it. Well,… pic.twitter.com/cMpNKAlZwE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2025

Obama fans didn’t like that comment at all. “Trump will be obsessed with Obama for the rest of his life. Because a brilliant dignified Black president outdid him in every possible way.”

“Obama living rent free in his little head. Embarrassing,” an X user posted about the library insult.

Obama, for his part, bashed Trump’s “One, Big Beautiful Bill” repeatedly saying, “They want to cut federal funding for Medicaid, take away tax credits that help more people afford coverage, and raise costs for working-class families.”

Right now, Republicans in Congress are trying to push through a bill that would put millions of Americans at risk of losing their health care.



They want to cut federal funding for Medicaid, take away tax credits that help more people afford coverage, and raise costs for working… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 22, 2025

But back to golf. You may remember that Trump heavily attacked Obama for playing golf during his presidency. This old post from 2020 summed it up.

“Dec 2015, candidate Trump criticized Obama for playing ‘250 rounds of golf’ in 7 years. 3.5yrs into his presidency, during a pandemic that has killed almost 100,000 Americans, Trump is making his 271st taxpayer-funded visit to a golf club he profits from.”

Trump assumed office during his first term in January of 2017 after spending years going on and on about Obama’s golf outings.

Trump posted this in 2014. “We pay for Obama’s travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf.”

And this in 2014, “Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf. Worse than Carter.”

And another post in 2014, a few days later. “President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf!”

By 2018, during his first term, after 493 days in office, Trump had made 102 trips to the links, according to an analysis by ABC News.

Obama? He played his 102nd round on July 15, 2012, at Fort Belvoir in Virginia on his 1,273rd day in office.