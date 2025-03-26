‘They May Be Decades Apart’: Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos Have Fans Talking About Her ‘60-Year-Old Millionaire’ Husband

Two months after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27, tied the knot, social media users are just now getting a glance at her and her husband’s special date.

Highlighting her private life, the Republican political aide recently uploaded a carousel of wedding photos featuring her 59-year-old husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shares photos from her and her husband’s wedding, causing trolls to poke fun at the 32-year age gap. (credit: @karolineleavitt/Instagram.)

The newlyweds married in January 2025 in their home state of New Hampshire at the Wentworth By The Sea Country Club.

“Finally found some time to post a few of my favorite pictures from one of my favorite days!” Leavitt captioned her post on March 16.

Riccio and Leavitt met in 2022. They welcomed their son, Nicholas “Niko” Riccio, in July 2024, six months before tying the knot and ahead of President Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Jan. 20.

According to images posted on Instagram on Jan. 4, Leavitt’s brother Joe Leavitt and his wife, Tam, were among those who attended.

Yet, Leavitt’s attempt to celebrate her matrimony on social media backfired as trolls invaded her comment section to make fun of their 32-year age gap.

“An elegant and beautiful bride,” one person on the social networking platform said about the Trump administration’s official spokesperson.

“Married to a 60-year-old millionaire. Must be love,” another sarcastically commented. A reply read, “I thought it was her Uncle???? Weird.”

Yet another commenter posted, “They may be decades apart in age, but they certainly don’t look it. That’s a rough 27.”

Leavitt previously showed off her engagement ring to the world after posting a photo of Riccio proposing on one knee with the gigantic rock on Instagram.

“The best Christmas of my life. I get to marry the man of my dreams. I feel SO overwhelmingly BLESSED. Thank you, God,” she expressed in the caption on Dec. 25, 2023.

Diamond expert Mike Fried spoke to The List in February 2025 about Leavitt’s ring, which she often wears during White House press briefings. According to Fried, her 3-carat round diamond features a four-prong Cathedral setting with an estimated combined worth of $100,000.

Riccio and Leavitt initially connected at a political event hosted by a mutual friend. He later joined the finance committee for her unsuccessful 2022 congressional campaign in New Hampshire.

They welcomed their first child on July 10. “The moment our son was born. The moment I officially became a mom. The best moment of my life,” Leavitt voiced on Instagram. “It’s true when they say there’s nothing comparable to the love you feel for your child.”

She continued, “My heart has grown bigger than I ever imagined possible. Babies are the ultimate blessing, and I’m bursting with gratitude for our beautiful, happy, healthy boy. Nicholas Robert aka Niko. My son. I love you.”

In addition to marrying a man born three decades before her, Leavitt has made headlines for defending her job and more recently for changes in her appearance since her time in college.

Whoever did her Michael Jackson’s nose should lose their license. pic.twitter.com/A46QCBDmgc — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) March 23, 2025

Before-and-after pics of Leavitt hit the internet, sparking unanswered questions about Trump first-term White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany‘s protégée possibly having cosmetic enhancements.

​McEnany served as the White House press secretary from April 7, 2020, to Jan. 20, 2021, during Trump’s first term. Leavitt was chosen as the first press secretary of Trump’s second term in January 2025, making her the youngest person to ever hold the position.

Leavitt is currently facing ridicule for her attempt to defend senior members of Trump’s cabinet who were involved in a Signal group chat where American attack plans on Yemen were mistakenly leaked to Atlantic magazine editor Jeffrey Goldberg.