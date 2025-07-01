‘You Are a Complete… Loser If You Buy This’: Trump Unveils $249 Fragrance Line Featuring Gold Statue of Himself, But Critics Slam Website’s Blatant ‘Embarrassing’ Mistakes 

A gold bust of Donald Trump perched atop a perfume bottle might sound like a bad joke — but it’s a real thing, and now a sitting president is urging his followers to buy it for themselves and their loved ones.

“Trump Fragrances are here,” Trump posted Monday on his platform Truth Social. “They’re called ‘Victory 45-47’ because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

The perfume and cologne, marketed under the “Victory 45-47” label, come with a steep price tag: $199 for each 100ml bottle, reports said. A version topped with a gold statue of Trump will cost $249. The scents are described as bold and confident—designed for people who lead with “strength” and “unstoppable determination.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a ceremony before posthumously awarding Medals of Sacrifice to three fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Oval Office of the White House on May 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The launch is just the latest in a long string of Trump-branded fragrances. He first entered the perfume market in 2004 with a scent released in partnership with Estée Lauder. A decade later came “Empire by Trump.” Most recently, the “Fight, Fight, Fight” line debuted last year alongside “Victory 47,” both aimed at capitalizing on Trump’s political brand.

Though questions have long swirled about the ethics of profiting off the presidency, Trump’s fragrance venture is another reminder that no legal barriers are currently stopping him from cashing in on his political brand. And with Republicans in control of the House and Senate, there’s little appetite in Washington to impose any guardrails — effectively giving Trump free rein to blend business with the presidency.

Still, critics say the setup gives Trump all the upside with none of the accountability. The operation is built to keep his name front and center, while a third-party company handles the sales — avoiding direct financial ties to the White House or his businesses.

Yet many argue that, through murky backchannels, Trump is still managing to turn a profit.

The store behind the perfumes is run by the same company that sells Trump Sneakers and Trump Bibles. It’s not officially affiliated with Trump or his campaign, despite the heavy use of his name and image. A small disclaimer on the site reads: “Trump Fragrances are not designed, manufactured, distributed, or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, or any of their respective affiliates or principals.”

Trump’s new fragrance sent social media into a frenzy — with many mocking the product, the price, and the branding.

“Just spent my entire life saving on his new phone service. Going to take out a few payday loans to get this new fragrance,” joked X user Burt Macklin.

“You are a complete f—ing loser if you buy this,” added Drew Logan.

Fred Wellman, host of the podcast “On Democracy,” re-shared Trump’s post, dryly writing: “Thank you for your attention.”

Journalist Aaron Rupar labeled the announcement “new frontiers of grifting,” while Mehdi Hasan, founder of Zeteo and former MSNBC host, asked, “How is this legal?”

new frontiers of grifting pic.twitter.com/Ol3ujgZpWb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 30, 2025

CNN reporter Kristen Holmes zeroed in on the cost, noting: “President Trump is launching his own fragrance line called ‘Victory 45-47’. $199 a bottle.”

And Jeff Fleischmann sarcastically commented, “Trump launching fragrance line called ‘Victory 45-47.’ $199 a bottle. => Rumored to be made from ‘essence’ of his ‘precious bodily fluids.’ Appropriate warnings may or may not be listed on label. Use with extreme caution and ideally in the presence of a medical professional.”

Other users pointed out inconsistencies and irony in the marketing: “No refunds. Expensive as hell. This is so damn embarrassing. Oh, and they put men’s perfume and women’s cologne… I wonder how long it will take those bigots to recognize that.”

“Those prices are wild,” another person wrote, adding that some of the fragrances were already sold out and marked for Christmas delivery.

And one user nitpicked the branding: “Shouldn’t it be ‘45,47’ and not ‘45-47’?”

Despite the backlash, the fragrance line appears to be doing brisk business, underscoring Trump’s enduring appeal to a loyal customer base willing to pay for his high-end products.

Trump has steadily ramped up his promotion of luxury merchandise, a move seen by critics as an effort to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid legal fees.

In September, Trump unveiled a collection of “Trump Watches” priced at $100,000, adding to his growing list of expensive products, which included $100 silver coins — priced well above their market value — 1,000 pairs of limited-edition gold sneakers, $60 Trump-branded Bibles, and NFT trading cards. He also marketed an earlier line of cologne and perfume branded as “Victory,” priced at $119, shortly after Election Day.

Last year, Trump sold digital trading cards featuring his infamous mug shot at the Fulton County Jail in August 2023. The deal included a bonus offer for a piece of the suit he wore when he turned himself in following his indictment on charges related to his alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump’s venture into musical instruments led to a cease-and-desist order from Gibson Guitars in late November, claiming that his design for the “Limited Edition ‘45’ Guitar” violated their exclusive trademarks, specifically the iconic Les Paul body shape.

Back in May, Trump sold seats to an exclusive dinner at his Northern Virginia golf Club, where the guest list featured dozens of A-list celebrities and wealthy investors who reportedly poured more than a million dollars apiece into Trump’s latest cryptocurrency venture.

Former President Barack Obama took direct aim at Trump and his Republican allies in April, accusing them of turning a blind eye to constitutional abuses they would’ve fiercely condemned if committed by him during his eight years as commander in chief.

“Imagine if I had done any of this,” Obama said, calling out conservatives who continue to give Trump a pass to skirt the rule of law without consequence. “If I had done even a fraction of this, the outrage would’ve been deafening,” Obama said. “But when it’s someone from your tribe, suddenly the Constitution is optional,” he added, referring to Republican silence amid Trump’s chaos.