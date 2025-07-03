‘I’m 20 Percent Black’: Indian-American Man Caught On Video Making Unbelievable Excuse for Freely Using the N-Word; The Internet Is Calling for Him to Face Consquences

It’s arguably the most provocative word in the English language, and a lightning rod for bigots and racists alike. So when an Indian-American man was caught on video casually tossing around the N-word at a Dallas, Texas, restaurant, the internet erupted in outrage and confusion.

The now-viral clip shows a bizarre exchange between an unidentified Black woman and a man who introduced himself as Stanley Thomas. Thomas was sitting at the bar at Moxie’s in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood, apparently throwing around the N-word several times before the woman began filming. When she questioned him on camera, he doubled down on the slur, justifying his actions by saying he was 20 percent Black.

A video screenshot shows a confrontation reportedly at Moxie’s In Dallas, Texas. (Photos: X/ I Expose Racists and Pedos)

“I say N-word all the time,” he quipped, and then sarcastically asked if she wanted him to demonstrate different pronunciations of the word. Drawing out the “r” at the end, he proceeded to say it again and again.

The woman warned him that her video was “going viral,” but he seemed completely unbothered, saying “no, I’m proud,” while flashing a thumbs up and revealing his name.

When Thomas brought up “20 percent,” he referenced the South African Siddi, an ethnic group in India that is primarily descended from the Bantu and arrived in the country in the 7th century. That’s a far reach, and the woman couldn’t help but poke fun at his reasoning, insisting that she air-drop the video to him so he could “post it with your fellow Indian friends and tell them how you said the N-word all the time, and you’re 20% Black.”

The video first emerged on the X account, I Expose Racists and Pedos, which followed up their initial post with a screenshot of Thomas’ supposed Facebook page; however, it remains unconfirmed whether it’s the same “Stanley Thomas.”

A RACIST Indian man harasses a black woman calling her a N*GGER at Moxies in Dallas, Tx.



HI Stanley Thomas 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/W9W005v7PX — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) July 3, 2025

The Facebook profile identifies him as a senior business analyst at Christus Health, a Catholic nonprofit healthcare service based in Texas, but the company has repeatedly refuted this claim, as many viewers of the video push for the man in the video to face real-life consequences for his words.

The official Christus accounts on X, TikTok, and Instagram have been working overtime, issuing this statement all over social media: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. He is not an Associate of CHRISTUS Health. We do not condone this behavior, nor does it align with our mission and core values.”

The “cringey” video soon made its way to internet crusader TizzyEnt (Michael McWhorter), who pointed out to his six million followers that there are several people in the Dallas area named Stanley Thomas who resemble the man who loves to say the N-word.

TizzyEnt explained, “I just want the people in Stanley’s life to see this… don’t go hunting for him. It’s going to happen organically. People in his day-to-day life will see my video and go, Ooh, gross Stanley, and that’s the objective here.” And that’s exactly what’s happening. TizzyEnt’s video is prompting widespread condemnation.

“On behalf of Indians worldwide, we do not claim him and we don’t and should never say that word,” read one comment with 2,300 likes.

“Once again, freedom of speech does not mean freedom of consequences,” noted a wise commenter.

Many have pointed out that “they always do it to women or kids never the black men,” and the reason, say commenters, is obvious, “Because racists and white supremacists are cowards.”