‘You’re Weird’: White Woman Comes Crawling Out of Bushes with Wheelbarrow, Marches Straight Up to Black Neighbor Recording Her, Then Starts ‘Glitching’ Mid-Rant When He Calmly Calls Her Out

People on social media are baffled by a Karen’s hostile response after being confronted by a Black neighbor who accused her of dumping trash.

An older white Pennsylvania woman was recorded emerging from bushes with a wheelbarrow on property that, depending on who you ask, may be a neighbor’s yard or public land. A local resident who goes by M54ant_ on Instagram said he was fed up with her behavior and decided to film it.

A woman is caught on video confronting a neighbor. (Photos: Instagram/m54ant__)

In the clip posted on May 17, the grey-haired woman suddenly pops out of the bushes and drops her wheelbarrow the moment she spots her Black neighbor recording her.

Though he claims she dumps trash there regularly—saying “as usual”—what she was actually doing with the wheelbarrow isn’t entirely clear from the footage. What is clear is that she showed no remorse. Instead, she flipped him off and stormed right up to his phone camera.

He pressed her for an explanation. “What is your problem?” he asked calmly. “You don’t even live here.”

“I live right there!” she shot back, pointing to a nearby property.

“So dump it on your property,” he replied. “This is not your trash can.”

Viewers couldn’t help but notice how quickly she lost momentum, awkwardly struggling for several beats as she searched for the right way to tear into him. After shaking her head and giving a half-chin flick (the Italian way of saying “get lost”), she finally spat, “Get the f*ck away from me!”

The neighbor calmly replied, “You’re more than welcome to go pick up your wheelbarrow and go back.” This prompted another round of head-shaking and half-formed insults as viewers waited for a real comeback.

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Instead, she kept “glitching,” as one Instagram commenter put it. When words did come, they included profanities, a demand to call the police, and an oddly misplaced “stay the f*ck away from me!”—directed at a man she had just approached. She then accused him of violating her privacy by filming her.

“You literally walked over here. You do understand that?” he pointed out. “I’m not trying to scare you.”

He then floated the possibility of calling the police himself, suggesting he could report her for trespassing and what he characterized as dumping trash, an accusation she had yet to actually answer. Whatever the reason, she appeared to run out of steam. She responded not with words but with the Italian equivalent of the middle finger: the bras d’honneur.

The video closed with M54ant_ simply stating: “You’re weird.”

People online were alternately stunned and, frankly, amused by the interaction, and they couldn’t help but speculate about what she was exactly trying to say. One person quipped, “she wanna call you a slur so bad breathin all heavy,” while another commented, “She didn’t know whether to spit, punch or call him a n••••. She just knew not to do it.”

Many were amazed by the woman’s sheer chutzpah. A top comment read “Crawling through bushes with dirt on your face to harass someone is hilarious,” followed by, “Can’t even write this script any funnier.”

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Another wrote, “You can see the hatred on her face; she couldn’t even get a word out.”

Others praised the man filming for how he handled the situation. “Him being so calm is the best part,” wrote one, “We can all learn from you.”