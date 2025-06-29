‘I Don’t Wanna Do That No More’: LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Says She’s Done Being a Stay-at-Home Wife — Fans Fire Back, ‘The Grass Ain’t Greener’

LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has ignited a fiery debate among mothers after making it crystal clear that her stay-at-home mom days are firmly in the rearview mirror and warning her friend against romanticizing that lifestyle.

During a candid moment on her hit podcast “Everybody’s Crazy,” James didn’t mince words when her co-host said she envied her previous domestic-focused life. Swiftly, the Ohio native shut down any notion that her friend should want to follow that path.

Savannah James shut down her friend, April McDaniel’s stay-at-home mom dreams, igniting social media debate. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The revelation came after an exchange with a caller about starting a nail polish business. After her co-host and longtime friend, April McDaniel, founder and CEO of the marketing agency Crown + Conquer, gave her some direction about becoming a business owner.

Then what started as a routine call-in quickly transformed into a deeply personal moment that resonated with mothers across the show’s social media.

During the episode, McDaniel expressed what seemed to be her exhaustion with her demanding corporate life, telling James that “for the first time in my life, I really would like to swap positions with my friend.”

McDaniel, whose agency works with major brands like Google, Adidas and L’Oréal, confessed her desire to embrace the stay-at-home lifestyle. However, James’ response was firm and immediate, reflecting her own journey and current mindset about domestic life.

“That was cute. That was fun. I don’t wanna do that no more,” James stated, referencing her previous experience as a stay-at-home mother.

When McDaniel playfully said of her new feelings, “It’s giving ‘I want to be a stay-at-home housewife,'” James laughed dismissively but stood her ground.

“I wanna do that,” McDaniel insisted, before escalating to “somebody come get me, please.”

She continued her appeals, asking “Can you come get me?” while James repeatedly refused to entertain the notion.

“That’s what we not gonna do. We not doing that,” James responded firmly, showcasing the supportive yet realistic dynamic between the longtime friends.

McDaniel’s vulnerability reached its peak when she made one final plea to a prospective man in her viewing audience: “Please go get me, I don’t want to do it no more,” before the hosts moved on to take another call.

Whether she was joking or serious, it resonated with a lot of their followers.

One post on the podcast’s Instagram, the clip ignited fierce debate, with followers sharing their own perspectives on the modern motherhood dilemma.

“Majorie Harvey lifestyle (what I see) definitely on my to do list,” one person commented, referencing the luxurious lifestyle of Steve Harvey’s wife.

Others offered words of caution, with one follower writing, “The GRASS isn’t always Greener. Remember that yall,” directly addressing both hosts about the complexities of their respective situations.

The conversation struck a chord with women at different stages of their lives and careers.

“I used to be Savannah but now I’m definitely like April,” shared another commenter, highlighting how perspectives on work and family can shift over time.

The honest exchange seemed to give many women permission to voice their own conflicted feelings about balancing professional ambitions with family life.

Some followers expressed wanting the best of both worlds, with one noting, “I want somebody to ‘come get me’ but eventually imma need to be productive + hustle. A woman ALWAYS needs to have her own.”

Another simply stated, “Kinda delusional enough to want both,” capturing the internal struggle many modern mothers experience.

Both hosts’ stances reflect broader trends in contemporary motherhood.

According to a recent survey by Motherly, roughly 25 percent of mothers considered themselves stay-at-home moms in 2023, an increase from 15 percent in 2022.

However, this figure remains significantly lower than the 84 percent of stay-at-home mothers in the 1950s. The primary reason cited for staying home is wanting more time with children, though rising childcare costs also influence these decisions.

James’ life as a stay-at-home mom is not like those of most women in America. Neither is her fairytale love story, where she is married to and still in love with one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports.

While she has said in the past that he is not her only soulmate, she met King James when the two were in high school, started dating when she was 16, and has been married since she was 27.

Unlike many other women, as a stay-at-home mom, she had means to explore her dreams and started “Let It Break,” a community-driven initiative she co-founded with McDaniel, and other philanthropic endeavors.

According to Variety, “Everybody’s Crazy” has signed up with Dear Media Network for this new season, James and McDaniel continue to provide unfiltered perspectives on modern womanhood.