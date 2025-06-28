‘Going to Return It Later?’: Oprah’s Venice Workout Goes Viral for the Wrong Reason After Fans Zoom In, Spot Tag Under Her Hat

Oprah Winfrey touched down in Venice, Italy, with every intention of enjoying a weekend of luxury while celebrating the wedding festivities of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. But what started as a laid-back morning workout with her best friend Gayle King quickly turned into a viral fashion moment — thanks to an unexpected wardrobe detail that had social media buzzing.

The 71-year-old mogul was spotted walking through the historic city wearing a fitted blue T-shirt and ribbed leggings that showed off her dramatically transformed figure, according to pictures published by Just Jared.

Oprah Winfrey’s Venice workout became a viral moment when fans spotted a tag on her cap, overshadowing her impressive health transformation. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

While out she and King bumped into actor Orlando Bloom and retired NFL star Tom Brady, leading to cheerful hugs and an impromptu celebrity meet-up.

But it wasn’t only the A-list run-in or even Winfrey’s glow that had people talking when JJ posted on its Instagram. Many just locked in on her hat.

More specifically, the tag was still attached to it.

“Why does Oprah have a tag on her cap?” one person asked, as another chimed in, “Is she going to return it?”

That’s all it took for the internet to spiral into speculation and sarcasm. One user wrote, “no one except Oprah can answer this,” while someone else joked that “it would be rude, to return it to an Italian shop in Venice.”

Still, not everyone found the comments funny. Amid the teasing, fans quickly came to the media queen’s defense.

Orlando Bloom was spotted running into Oprah Winfrey during their Friday morning workouts in Venice. Orlando spent the day with buddy Tom Brady while Oprah was joined by longtime bestie Gayle King. They’re all in town for the Bezos/Sanchez wedding.#OrlandoBloom#OprahWinfrey pic.twitter.com/3KYrVgKRLF — 📌 Black Cosmopolitan | Black Culture & Fashion (@blkcosmo) June 27, 2025

“But isn’t she in her mid 70’s? No slander is necessary because she got that weight off and is still a Billionaire living her best rich life. She looks good,” one supporter wrote.

Despite the commentary surrounding her cap, Winfrey’s Venice arrival has been nothing short of a fashion statement.

She flew in via private jet to Marco Polo Airport, opting for a chic white knit lounge set paired with matching sneakers and a sleek black headband. The look was casual but polished, signaling both comfort and a newfound confidence.

Since arriving, Oprah has been putting her transformation on full display.

Video footage showed her stepping onto a water taxi in a plum-and-white dress that revealed a bit of her obliques. The bold look was a clear departure from her past wardrobe choices when she once weighed 237 pounds in 1992 and reflected how far she’s come in her wellness journey since she reached her goal weight of 160 pounds in 2023.

That transformation didn’t happen overnight. In 2021, Oprah underwent double knee replacement surgery, which she used as motivation to restart her health journey, Today reported.

She’s since dedicated herself to consistent exercise, healthy eating, and embracing science-backed medical help in the form of weight-loss drugs. The results are evident — not only in the way she moves but in the way she dresses.

“There is no shame in taking the medicine if you need it,” Oprah said a few years ago. “I now feel like I can wear what I’ve always dreamed of wearing.”

Venice is proving to be her runway.

The “Beloved” star has leaned into form-fitting silhouettes and bold, statement pieces throughout her trip, showing that her fashion game is just as strong as her health goals.

And if the tag really was a mistake? So what.