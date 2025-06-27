‘Crockett Is Jealous’: MAGA Followers Slam Jasmine Crockett As ‘Evil’ After Texas Rep Mocks Melania Trump’s Modeling Credentials

Melania Trump’s “Einstein visa” status came under attack at a June 25 House hearing on restoring credibility to the visa process.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett delivered an impassioned speech about “integrity,” questioning how the Slovenian-born former model could qualify for an EB-1 Visa, also known as the “Einstein visa,” which requires “some sort of significant achievement” for approval. She added, “It doesn’t take an Einstein to see the math ain’t mathin.”

Before talks turned to the first lady, Crockett blasted the Trump administration for “snatching” legal citizens and “lawful visa holders off the streets” and “throwing them into unmarked vans,” during his ongoing ICE raids and mass deportation campaign.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. (Photo: Getty Images)

The administration recently targeted Harvard University’s student visa program, tightened screening for international students, and enacted sweeping travel bans affecting 19 countries.

At the hearing, the 44-year-old congresswoman pointed to a double standard that allowed Trump’s close associates to escape scrutiny, and took aim at Melania, who moved to the U.S. in 2001 after her Einstein visa was approved. In her blistering criticism, Crockett slammed Melania’s professional modeling career, implying that at her peak, she was still not in the same league as certain “supermodels” of the 1990s:

“Since we’re talking about integrity, I’m surprised by my Republican colleagues’ lack of integrity when it comes to the president’s family’s visas. Let me remind y’all that Melania, the first lady, a model — and when I say model I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford, or Naomi Campbell level — applied for and was given an EB1 Einstein visa,” Crawford said.

She continued: “Now y’all that don’t know, let me tell you how you receive an Einstein visa. You’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement … like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other extraordinary abilities or sustained success in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. Last time I checked, the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt. It doesn’t take an Einstein to see the math ain’t mathin.”

Melania first landed in New York in 1996 and met Donald Trump two years later at the Kit Kat Club during Fashion Week. During this time, she appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bulgaria, Vanity Fair Italia, and British GQ, in which she posed nude in January 2000.

In 2001, she moved to the U.S. permanently on the EB-1 Visa and eventually became a U.S. citizen in July 2006.

A clip of Crockett’s remarks quickly went viral online, and opinions are divided. “I am a fan of Jasmine, but this was rude and unnecessary,” wrote one on X, followed up by the usual racist “ghetto”-related comments. Some MAGA followers slammed the Texas Congresswoman as “evil” and “a disgrace.”

“Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) disgracefully attacked Melania Trump on Wednesday for her modeling career and visa. Crockett said Melania wasn’t on the same level as other models and didn’t have the accolades to warrant an Einstein visa…,” one MAGA user wrote. “Crockett is jealous.”

But others applaud Crockett for her boldness, “I just love how she’s going for the jugular,” read one comment. “The gloves are off, and Rep. Crockett came with receipts and rhythm,” wrote another.

At the hearing, Alex Nowrasteh, Vice President for Economic and Social Policy Studies, spoke up to “defend” the first lady.

“I also want to defend Melania real quick,” he said. “Not everybody could marry Donald Trump, and I think that’s quite an achievement. So I think she deserves credit for that. Nobody up here could have done it!”

“You sure are right,” Crockett replied. “I couldn’t have done it.”