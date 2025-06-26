‘He Was Married and Had a Secret Child’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Take on Son’s Love Life Has Fans Reminding Him of the Affair That Destroyed His Marriage to Maria Shriver

Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, 77, shared his thoughts on his son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, once dating another famous second-generation entertainer.

The 38th governor of California was a guest on a recent edition of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” late-night talk show.

At one point, Arnold was asked to name the “best and worst part” of Patrick, 31, being in a past relationship with Disney child star-turned-Grammy Award winner Miley Cyrus, 32.

Action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on his son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, dating pop icon Miley Cyrus as a college student in 2014. (Photo credit: @schwarzenegger/Instagram)



“Well, the best was she’s a wonderful, wonderful girl and human being, and very, very talented,” the “Terminator” actor said about Billy Ray Cyrus’ Grammy-winning daughter.

Arnold continued, “She came up to Sun Valley when we were skiing up there, and she was just a wonderful house guest. We just all loved her.”

Cohen then questioned Arnold about the worst part of Patrick’s failed relationship with Miley. However, the father of five insisted he only had good memories of the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker.

“There is no worst part. She was just a really good, good person and fun to hang out with. I’m sorry it didn’t work out,” the Austrian-American A-lister insisted.

Arnold also pointed out that Patrick is set to marry model Abby Champion, 28, in September. The ex-professional bodybuilder’s oldest son proposed to Champion in December 2023.

As Patrick and Abby prepare to tie the knot, the collapse of Arnold’s decades-long marriage to Maria Shriver, 69, remains a talking point among critics of The Governator.

Shriver married Schwarzenegger in April 1986. They have four children together: Katherine (born in 1989), Christina (born in 1991), Patrick (born in 1993), and Christopher (born in 1997).

Arnold cheated on Maria with longtime family housekeeper Mildred Baena. That extramarital affair resulted in a baby named Joseph Baena (born in 1997).

The Shriver and Schwarzenegger union came to an end when they announced their separation in 2011, just days before Arnold publicly admitted to committing adultery with a member of the household staff. Officially they were married for 35 years, although their divorce was finalized in 2021.

A clip of Arnold’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” was uploaded to TikTok. Many of the comments applauded him for how he handled the question about Cyrus.

“He is such a classy, kind man,” expressed one commenter on the social media app. A second sympathetic fan added, “That’s as respectful as you can get.”

Meanwhile, other people on TikTok cracked jokes at Arnold’s expense. Another person wrote, “Such a classy response. Maria Shriver raised her ex-husband right!”

“Why is everyone praising this scumbag for saying nice things about people? He secretly [fathered] a love child. Who cares about his morals or values? Lol,” read a harsher comment.

When an Arnold backer posted, “Respectful and kind about her. Expect nothing less from Arnie,” a less-supportive person replied, “He banged his housekeeper while he was married and had a secret child with her that he lied about to his wife FOR YEARS.”

#OnThisDay almost a decade after meeting at a celebrity tennis tournament, television news reporter Maria Shriver marries movie actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger on April 26, 1986. pic.twitter.com/rbmmvNh8Nn — Back To The 80s (@back21980s) April 26, 2025

Patrick reportedly started seeing Miley in late 2014. He was a University of Southern California student while the pop icon was coming off the release of her triple-platinum fourth studio album titled “Bangerz.”

In March 2015, Patrick faced online backlash after he was caught doing body shots off an unknown woman in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, without Miley. The Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity member claimed the mystery lady was the girlfriend of one of his friends.

Miley was allegedly upset about the Cabo San Lucas incident, which supposedly led to her romance with Patrick being short-lived. They reportedly broke up in April 2015 after only five months of dating.

Patrick stepped out of his dad’s celebrity shadow with his performance in season three of the HBO comedy drama series “The White Lotus.” Arnold is currently starring in Netflix’s “FUBAR” action comedy series. The show’s second season premiered on June 12.