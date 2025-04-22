‘He’s the Best Dad I Could Ever Ask For’: Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27, Says Her Rich Husband, 60, Got More Than He Bargained for with Their Baby and ‘Circus’ Life

President Donald Trump appointed 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary in January 2025, marking the beginning of his second term.

In addition to criticism about her age, Leavitt has faced scrutiny over her relationship with 60-year-old real estate developer Nicholas Riccio.

Trump’s 27-year-old Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hits back at criticism over age gap between her and 60-year-old husband. (Photo: @karolineleavitt/Instagram.)

The pair met three years ago when Leavitt lost her 2022 campaign for the U.S. Congress in New Hampshire’s first congressional district. They welcomed a son, Nicholas Robert Riccio, in July 2024, and wed in a Country Club in New Hampshire just days before Trump’s second inauguration.

Leavitt reflected on her marriage during a recent down with conservative pundit Megan Kelly, 54, for an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” in February 2025.

Kelly pointed out the 32-year age gap between Leavitt and Riccio, which led to Donald Trump’s official spokesperson explaining how they first met and eventually tied the knot.

“I met my husband during my congressional campaign. A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband,” Leavitt told Kelly.

She added, “We met. We were acquainted as friends, and then we fell in love.” In response, Kelly asked Leavitt if she second-guessed dating a much older man.

“Of course. It’s a very atypical love story, but he’s incredible. He is my greatest supporter. He’s my best friend. He’s my rock,” she responded.

Leavitt went onto praise her husband for being “fully supportive” of her career and raising their son as she stated, “He’s the best dad I could ever ask for.”

Leavitt also complimented Riccio for supporting her during “this very chaotic period,” seemingly referring to being the public mouthpiece for Trump’s controversial political agenda. “I say, ‘I walked into your life and it’s been a circus ever since.'”

Unsurprisingly, members of Kelly’s right-wing YouTube audience expressed admiration for Leavitt’s self-described “atypical” union to Riccio.

“Wow! She really doesn’t give a damn about people’s opinion! Well done! Amazing!” read one comment on the video-sharing platform.

A second person wrote, “Dang he looks amazing for his age. Beautiful couple and child.”

However, Leavitt’s comments about her marriage faced more negative reactions on X. One user tweeted, “He literally could be her dad or grandfather. Gross. She says he’s the best ‘Dad’… for who… her or the kid?”

“A 60-year-old grandpa!!! No worry why she gets along with the Grandpa in the White House!!!” joked another critic by making fun of 78-year-old Trump.

Leavitt has showered her partner with praise on social media. On Christmas Day 2023, the MAGA enthusiast showed off an estimated $100,000 engagement ring to her Instagram followers.

“The best Christmas of my life. I get to marry the man of my dreams. I feel SO overwhelmingly BLESSED. Thank you, God,” Leavitt captioned the three-photo carousel, highlighted by a picture of her diamond-bearing hand.

Riccio reportedly built his wealth by founding Riccio Enterprises, a real estate company that owns more than 15 residential buildings in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. The Hudson native rents out homes to families in the area.

Leavitt made history by becoming the youngest person to ever hold the position of press secretary. According to Business Insider, she previously held a White House internship as a college student during Trump’s first administration.