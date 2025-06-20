‘Probably Sleeping in Separate Rooms’: Fans Point to Melania Trump’s Facial Expressions Toward Donald Trump as Proof of Their Marital Issues While White House Dismisses Separation Rumors

The rumor mill has been brewing for months that President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, are headed for splitsville.

Many have been suspicious about Melania’s absence during several notable events due to reports she’s spent less than 30 days at the White House since her husband’s second inauguration. But the chatter heightened after a “60 Minutes Australia” episode that aired on June 8 questioned the status of their marriage.

The former Slovenian model has made only a handful of public appearances to fulfill her role as first lady, but she’s been noticeably absent otherwise. Her continued absence has fueled speculation that she and Donald Trump may no longer be together.

Melania Trump’s absence causing speculation that she and Donald Trump are over. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In the program, journalist and author Michael Wolff said, “At one point I asked someone whose very close to them and I said, ‘So what’s going on?’ And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said ‘She hates his f-cking guts.”

He was given rare access to the White House during the first seven months of Trump’s first presidency, which served as the foundation for his bestselling books “Fire and Fury” (2018) and “Siege: Trump Under Fire” (2019).

Wolff also went as far as to describe Melania as “opportunistic, calculated,” and “transactional.” When the White House was contacted for a response, they issued a statement on her behalf.

“It is unprofessional and irresponsible for ’60 Minutes Australia’ to tarnish and defame the reputation of the First Lady of the United States,” their statement started. “The details of Mrs. Trump’s personal and family should be respected as private. One must consider the potential harm caused by creating unfounded narratives solely to garner clicks.”

RadarOnline reported on the “60 Minutes Australia” piece, and many fans left comments on their Instagram page. Some used Donald’s infamous “Fake news” phrase to show their support for the couple and shut down the disparaging claims in the broadcast.

But others agreed that the two were either not together or faking their relationship for the public.

One person said, “I mean she does have reason to hate him. The humility and embarrassment he has caused her.”

Someone else wrote, “I think because the camera has caught so many facial expressions that she has a strong dislike for him jus’ sayin.”

A third commented, “It’s so obvious too,” while a fourth said. “I would too probably sleeping in separate rooms too.”

It also doesn’t help that there are several videos of Melania with a look of disdain on her face any time she’s next to Donald. There are also videos of her pushing him away to avoid holding his hand and rolling her eyes at him.

In fact, on June 15, just seven days after “60 Minutes Australia” released their episode, bystanders filmed Melania wearing what appeared to be a strained smile while standing next to her husband at the grand military parade to celebrate his birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

One photo captured Donald as he rubbed his pinky across Melania’s hand while they stood next to each other, suggesting that he wanted to hold her hand. But she ignored him and kept her hand by her side.

CNN projected in November 2024 — the same month that Donald Trump was elected — that Melania would likely not be at the White House full time. That’s proved to be true, as she has been splitting her time staying in Washington, New York City, and their Mar-a-lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

But contrary to the side chatter and the opinions from around the world, the Trumps have “a beautiful relationship,” according to Melania.

She described him as a “family man” last September in her interview with “Fox and Friends.” She said she loved “’his humor, his personality, his kindness. He is very special. His positivity. His energy. It’s unbelievable.”

Melania and Donald have been married since 2005 and together they share their 19-year-old son Barron Trump, who currently attends New York University.