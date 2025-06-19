‘Embarrassing’: Jenna Bush Hager Regrets Going to a Topless Beach After Turning ‘Green’ from Brutal Skin Disaster

Jenna Bush Hager has never been one to shy away from sharing personal stories, but her latest revelation on the “Today” show left both her guest co-host and viewers absolutely stunned.

The 43-year-old television personality dropped a bombshell about a teenage mishap that serves as the ultimate cautionary tale about sun protection, involving a topless beach experience in Spain that went horribly wrong and left lasting damage on her skin.

During Tuesday, June 17, episode of “Today with Jenna & Friends,” Bush Hager was discussing tanning with guest co-host Leslie Bibb when the conversation took an unexpected turn toward personal confessions.

Jenna Bush Hager stunned viewers when she revealed her breasts turned green from a sunburn at a topless beach. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

According to InStyle, the “White Lotus” star had been weighing in on Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent topless cooking video, which naturally led to discussions about similar experiences and the risks involved in various states of undress.

At one point, Bibb started by talking about how her mother used to sunbathe in the nude. Then the show host shared a personal and embarrassing story from her childhood.

“I once went to a topless beach — I might have already said this, which is embarrassing — in Spain, in high school,” Bush Hager explained, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Bibb responded, clutching her breasts, “You laid out topless in high school?!”

Bush Hager continued, “And I’ll just say… If you get burned, it’s not pretty.”

The story took an even more dramatic turn when Bibb asked about the severity of the burn and whether Bush Hager’s skin had peeled.

Not only did the host confirm that peeling had occurred, but she casually dropped what can only be described as a medical nightmare.

“And they may have turned green,” she revealed, adding with dark humor, “The opposite of the color wheel!”

The confession left Bibb in slack-jawed silence while audible groans of shock and horror could be heard from the off-screen audience.

Bibb, naturally stunned by this revelation, pressed for confirmation, asking, “They turned green? Are you for real life?”

When Bush Hager confirmed that her breasts had indeed changed color, the actress could only respond with, “Oh, I don’t think that’s good.”

The understatement of the century, as Bush Hager would later acknowledge that the incident caused lasting damage that continues to affect her skin today.

The “Today” show host admitted that the teenage tanning disaster has had permanent consequences.

“That’s why my skin will not look like yours, unfortunately,” she told Bibb, explaining that she now lives with “years of sun damage” as a direct result of her youthful sun-worshipping habits.

The experience has completely changed her relationship with sun exposure, leading her to abandon tanning altogether in favor of protective measures and regular medical monitoring.

These days, Bush Hager has adopted a completely different approach to sun safety. She confirmed that she no longer lays out in the sun and maintains regular visits to a dermatologist to monitor her skin health.

The conversation concluded with both women emphasizing the importance of sunscreen, with Bibb remarking, “SPF babies, SPF! Get hip with it!” and Bush Hager adding, “Please do! And do it when you’re young!”

Even as they attempted to move on to other segments, Bibb couldn’t shake the disturbing imagery.

“Green!” she exclaimed, “That… makes me sick.”

Bush Hager agreed wholeheartedly, repeatedly calling the experience “gross.”

When the show posted a clip of the exchange on Instagram, fans were equally captivated and horrified by the revelation.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the shocking story, with one person writing, “I swear Jenna has thee best stories ! Ok, she left us hanging on the tatas turning green ?!?!”

Another echoed Bibb’s sentiment, commenting, “They turned green, oh I don’t think that’s good!”

A third expressed confusion and sympathy, saying, “I dont understand how they turn green? but ouchhh.”

One fan compared the moment to classic television confessions, writing, “This is is KLG level confession/hilarity/body horror and I loved it.”

Lastly, someone wrote, “@jennabhager I imagine you’ll be getting a phone call from your mom today hahaha.”

While sunburns turning green are exceptionally rare, health professionals note that severe sun exposure can lead to serious complications, including redness, swelling, pain, blisters, pus, and extensive peeling, according to Medical News Today.

Bush Hager’s story serves as a powerful reminder that sun protection isn’t just about preventing temporary discomfort, it’s also about preventing permanent damage that can last a lifetime.