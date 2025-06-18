‘Bernie Didn’t Raise Y’all to Be Like This’: ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Star Dee Dee Davis Fires Back at Critics for Shaming Her and Her On-Screen Sister Camille Winbush for Joining OnlyFans

“The Bernie Mac Show” actress Dee Dee Davis gave the show’s loyal following a blast from the past when she visited the real-life house that inspired her TV home.

Davis, 29, played Bryana “Baby Girl” on the sitcom show aboutKellita Smith Bernie Mac and his wife Wanda’s life after taking in his nieces, Vanessa and Baby Girl, and their brother, Jordan.

The series completed five seasons before it went off air in 2006. Mac died two years later due to pneumonia complications. Fans on Instagram relived the joy of seeing the home that became synonymous with the late comedian and his fictional family.

Actress Dee Dee Davis (left) takes fans back to the set of “The Bernie Mac Show” after making her OnlyFans debut. Pictured at right :Dee Dee Davis, Camille Winbush and Jeremy Suarez. (Photos: @deedeedavis1/Instagram, @camillewinbush/Instagram)

Davis smiled as she showed off the foamier scene in a video originally posted on June 14. “Guess where I am at? Real nostalgia right here. So, this was actually the house the show was modeled after in Encino, California,” she said.

The former child star noted that the covered carport and trees remained in place, though in the last 25 years a wrought iron gate has been added for security and curb appeal.

“We actually taped here outside a couple of times in the first season!” Davis wrote in the caption. In the comments, her followers shared that “The Bernie Mac Show” is among their favorite binge-worthy programs as well as expressed how much they missed the “King of Comedy.”

But when The Shade Room reposted the nostalgic clip, the discourse shifted into life after childhood fame for Davis and her in-screen big sister, Camille Winbush.

At first, someone wrote, “Can’t believe she do onlyfans now, Bernie rolling in his grave.”

Davis hit back at the snide remark with “Well believe it boo, Link [in] bio. And one thing we’re not gonna do is disrespect him, and talk about him turning in the grave, be respectful.”

A second Instagram user commented, “I saw her private parts out online…“ A third individual quipped, “she does everything to show us shes NOT babygirl.”

Davis, a mother of two, appeared on the platform in 2023. Her posts include cheeky photo shoots in lingerie. Winbush, 33, joined in 2021, though a bogus claim hinted she racked in seven figures with similar uploads.

Im still shocked that you started an OF! https://t.co/HEmei0rrqd — Stevie B (@KingStevieB93) February 17, 2023

Winbush herself has disputed the widely repeated but never verified claims about her income on the platform.

“Idk where that lie of a quote originated, but I never said I made $921,000 in my first week on OnlyFans. And I do not have any children,” she wrote on X in January.

If the most scandalous thing strangers can say about me is that I took some sexy pics as an adult and made a couple mil in less than 2yrs, I think I’m doing alright as a human in todays society. — Camille Winbush (@camilleSwinbush) February 17, 2023

Actor Jeremy Suarez, who played the character of the sisters’ brother Jordan Thomkins on “The Bernie Mac Show,” works “regular jobs” but has continued to make spot appearances on television and film, including a recently completed still-unreleased independent film, the comedy “Adam’s Apple.”

Another main character, Kellita Smith, who played Bernie’s wife, Wanda, still has a burgeoning career in Hollywood. After “The Bernie Mac Show” ended, she took on more lead roles including as the president’s wife on “The First Family” series.