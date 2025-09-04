‘That’s Uncle Bernie Coming Out’: ‘Baby Girl’ from ‘The Bernie Mac Show’ Star Issues Blunt Warning After Fans Bombard Her with Questions About the Comedian

‘Bernie Mac’ show star Dee Dee Davis has delivered a blunt warning to fans who continue asking inappropriate questions about her TV uncle Bernie Mac’s passing.

The 29-year-old actress and mother of two recently reached her breaking point during a live session, making it clear she will no longer tolerate what she considers rude and intrusive inquiries about grief and loss.

The former child star, who played Bryana “Baby Girl” Thomkins alongside Bernie Mac on “The Bernie Mac Show” from 2001 to 2006, has grown weary of persistent questions about how the comedian’s passing affected her personally.

Dee Dee Davis from “The Bernie Mac Show” told fans to stop asking her inappropriate questions about Bernie Mac’s passing during a fiery TikTok live session. (Photos: @deedeedavis1/Instagram, Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Davis played Mac’s youngest niece, who was taken in by the comedian and his wife, Wanda, along with her two older siblings in the groundbreaking series that showcased Black family dynamics with humor and authenticity.

During an excerpt of what seems to have been a heated live session captured by DramaTeaLives on TikTok, Davis didn’t hold back as sheu confronted alleged comments head-on, flipping the question back on them.

“Do you want to know how a death affected me? How does death affect you?” she asked, visibly frustrated, declaring “Yes, I’m the little girl from ‘The Bernie Mac Show.’ Also, I’m not little anymore.”

In an attempt to underscore what she deemed the inappropriateness of such questions, Davis drew a direct comparison.

“I don’t sit here and be like, ‘How’d you feel when your grandma died?’ Why would — like… no. I don’t take kindly to that. So that’s the last, the first, and the only warning,” she clapped back.

Her response resonated with fans, many of whom defended her on social media.

One TikTok follower noted, “Bernie Mac’s daughter [Je’Niece McCullough] has a whole page dedicated to him and y’all are harassing this girl 20 years later.”

On The Neighborhood Talk, followers rallied around her.

“That’s not babygirl. That’s Uncle Bernie coming out,” one user observed, recognizing the fierce protective spirit the comedian was known for.

Another added, “Not y’all got Babygirl cussing like a sailor. LEAVE HER ALONE.”

Fans further connected Davis’ reaction to Mac’s in-your-face-no-nonsense persona.

“People are sick! I’m glad she addressed it just like Bernie would want her too!!” wrote one supporter, while another playfully imagined, “Bernie smiling down like .. ‘America would u look at that, baby girl done cursed the world out for her uncle Bernie.’”

The outpouring of support highlighted the deep loyalty viewers still hold for both Davis and the comedian’s legacy.

Beyond addressing unwelcome questions, over the last few months, Davis has been engaging with fans in more positive ways.

In June 2025, she visited the real-life house in Encino, California, that inspired the exterior shots of “The Bernie Mac” show. Sharing a nostalgic moment in a video, she said, “Guess where I am at? Real nostalgia right here. So, this was actually the house the show was modeled after in Encino, California.”

While the home had undergone some updates, including a wrought iron gate, the covered carport and surrounding trees remained as fans remembered from the opening credits.

She added behind-the-scenes context: “We actually taped here outside a couple of times in the first season!” The visit allowed longtime viewers to relive memories of the sitcom that ran five seasons before concluding in 2006.

Davis’ life now reflects her evolution from child star to independent creator. She once ventured into content creation on an adult subscription-based site in 2023, describing herself as “a Big girl now” in her bio.

The Culver City native also shares workout routines and focuses on personal development, keeping criticism and unsolicited opinions at a distance. She shares photos of herself out enjoying life, showing fans her personality and hustle.

Recently, Davis was tapped as one of the hosts on Money Tree TV, where she interviews influencers and celebrities, building a life for herself outside of the legacy of the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor or discussing his untimely demise.

Her recent warning stands as a reminder that personal boundaries matter, especially for those who grew up in the public eye. And in the same blunt spirit that made her Uncle Bernie a legend, Davis proves that the student can carry forward the teacher’s legacy — protecting what matters to her most and not being scared of those motherlovers.