‘Who This?’: Toni Braxton’s Unrecognizable Look In Magazine Spread Shocks Fans Who Say They ‘Could Not Even Recognize Her’

American R&B singer Toni Braxton, 58, recently graced the cover of a special issue of Glamour Bulgaria magazine, and social media users are sharing their thoughts on her look.

According to the outlet’s Instagram page, Braxton opened up about her “legacy, love, laughter, and the lessons that keep her grounded” in an exclusive interview as well as other vulnerable moments.”

A promotional clip for Braxton’s Glamour cover shoot has landed on the outlet’s Instagram. Her voyage into the European fashion world generated conversation online.

R&B singer Toni Braxton’s new all-red look on a magazine cover stirred a frenzy of reaction from fans. (Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Island Records)

The “Un-Break My Heart” hitmaker wore a red gown designed by Rhea Costa with red high boots. She gripped fans with her Oliver Brown-styled ensemble.

Fashion Bomb Daily reposted the short video of Braxton modeling the outfit, and many agreed, “she looks good.” The outlet’s followers weighed in on what the reality television veteran had on.

“Without my glasses, I thought this was an Asian woman,” wrote one person. A second person commented, “Wow, could not even recognize her.”

“Harpo, who this woman?” one fan sarcastically asked, referencing a famous line from the 1985 film “The Color Purple” starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey.

A few even mistook her for other celebrities, such as Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko, and Tony Award winning actress Nicole Scherzinger.

Others believed the image was altered writing, “More like Phony Braxton! What in the AI!?!!!!”

A more negative remark read, “It’s about time she starts looking classy.”

Another said, “It’s giving AI but classic Toni song and more covered than her sons graduation so a win is a win.”

Braxton has been viewed as a fashionista throughout her four-decade career in show business. Her iconic pixie cut became a signature part of her personal style presented during her rise in the 1990s.

During an interview with Essence in October 2024, Braxton named Whitney Houston and Anita Baker as two of her fashion idols. She also mentioned Marc Bouwer as a favorite designer.

However, the chart-topping vocalist was a target of scorn after images from her son’s college graduation spread across social media in May 2025.

Braxton traveled to Washington, D.C., to celebrate 22-year-old Diezel Braxton-Lewis completing his studies at Howard University. Diezel is also the son of Toni’s ex-husband, Keri Lewis.

Reactions to Braxton’s attire for the graduation ceremony were harsh. Her decision to show up in a black blazer, lace skirt, a hat with a veil, without pants, shocked some people.

“I got the best Mother’s Day gift! My son is officially a HOWARD UNIVERSITY GRADUATE!! I’m so proud of you @diezel.braxton and can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll accomplish! YOU DID THAT! Proud #BoyMom,” Toni wrote on Instagram.

Braxton broke out as a recording artist in 1992 with the release of the “Love Shoulda Brought You Home” single off the LaFace Records-backed “Boomerang: Original Soundtrack Album.”

The Maryland-raised performer went on to drop her self-titled debut studio LP in 1993 via LaFace Records. The “Toni Braxton” album led to the mother of two winning Best New Artist at the 1994 Grammy Awards.

Additionally, Braxton starred in the “Braxton Family Values” reality show, which aired for seven seasons from 2011 to 2020. She was also a contestant on “The Masked Singer” in 2021. Braxton has also acted in several Lifetime television movies.