‘Attempts to Deflect Her Dishonesty’: Karoline Leavitt Mocked Online for ‘Demanding Answers’ About Who the ‘Heck Ran the Country’ While Biden Was President

On Thursday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared on “The Sean Hannity Show” on May 27 to announce that her boss is insisting on a thorough review into the alleged cover-up of his predecessor’s apparent cognitive decline.

From the White House that promised to end the “weaponization of the Department of Justice,” comes word that Donald Trump isn’t finished going after the man who beat him in the 2020 election.

“He’s demanding answers,” Leavitt enthused. “And one of the things he is going to continue to push for answers on is who the heck was running the country over the past four years.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on January 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. At 27 years old, Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The remainder of Leavitt’s remarks feature all the hallmarks of Trump communications: Unfiltered hyperbole, disparaging the mainstream media and a deep state conspiracy.

“This is truly the greatest political scandal our country has ever seen,” Leavitt said. “We had unelected radical left White House staffers, who nobody knew their names, running the most powerful country in history of the world. The Democratic Party was in a complete alliance to cover it up, and the mainstream media was right along with them.”

“They were asking Joe Biden what his favorite ice cream was rather than asking him whether or not he was suited to run the country,” Leavitt continued.

Leavitt’s comments come in the wake of the release of “Original Sin,” written by CNN anchor Jake Tapper and journalist Alex Thompson, which claims that senior members of Biden’s administration, aware of the former president’s cognitive struggles brought on by age, hid the information from voters.

Leavitt: "He's demanding answers. And one of the things he is going to continue to push for answers on is who the heck was running the country over the past 4 years. This is truly the greatest political scandal our country has ever seen." pic.twitter.com/3YaHHt0jnu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 28, 2025

The authors also accused the media of failing to hold the Biden administration to account.

The alleged cover-up was poorly executed, however as Biden’s performance in a debate against Trump exposed his obvious decline. He was forced to step aside, hastily replaced atop the ticket by his vice president, Kamala Harris.

The scandal, “may be even worse than Watergate,” Tapper claimed in an interview with Piers Morgan last week. Questions about Biden’s health grew even more pointed when it was revealed last week that the Delaware Democrat is battling an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

Howard Forman, a professor of radiology and biomedical imaging at the Yale School of Medicine, said it was “inconceivable” that Biden’s cancer had not been discovered while he was still president.

Leavitt did not say how the president planned to get to the bottom of the Biden scandal, though he has shown no hesitation in using the Department of Justice to advance his political agenda.

On social media, Trump detractors noted how the president continues to live in the past, determined to convince the world he was cheated out of a second term in 2020.

“Trump is possibly the first president who rarely talks about the future and almost always dwells on the past,” wrote one critic on X. “He’s like a scorned ex.”

Meanwhile, Leavitt was mocked by one former Bill Clinton staffer as “the most hilarious member of this criminal administration because of her ineptitude. She attempts to deflect her dishonesty and corruption by falsely accusing @JoeBiden of some scandal when the American people watch the Trump corruption daily in real time.”

One Trump critic dismissed the Biden scandal as “another distraction” and tried out a new nickname for the president’s 28-year-old mouthpiece: “BS Barbie.”

“Leavitt’s claim sounds like a prime example of rewriting recent history to fuel political drama,” added another X user. “Four years of chaos, questionable decisions, and scandals didn’t seem to raise the same outrage then, now suddenly it’s ‘the greatest political scandal’ because it fits the narrative. Classic selective outrage to distract from the present mess.”

Just last week, Leavitt was ridiculed for her claim that “hatred has no place in the United States of America under President Donald Trump” following the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy workers last week in Washington, D.C.

But she has her defenders, impressed by her combative approach and unshakable faith in Trump.

“Everything Leavitt say is 100% true thanks for sharing!” wrote one fan.

And many MAGA users remain hopeful that Biden will spend his final days behind bars.

“We need accountability,” demanded one Trump supporter. “Anyone who helped Joe Biden and hid his condition, including his family, needs to be arrested!”