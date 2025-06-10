‘Who Is This Homeless Guy?’: Actor Chris Pratt Looks Unrecognizable as Fans Zoom In on New Scruffy Look on Set

Like many actors before him, Chris Pratt had to completely bury himself in a role to make it believable — which he seemed to do with his character James Reece in “The Terminal List.”

The 45-year-old, who might be best known for his role as Peter Quill in “The Guardians of Galaxy” movie franchise, looked nearly unrecognizable and unkempt in a newly shared video of his current portrayal of Reece — a stark contrast from the character’s usual appearance.

Chris Pratt shows new scruffy transformation fo rhis role in “The Terminal List.” (Photo: @prattprattpratt/Instagram)

To film season two of the Prime Video series, Pratt underwent a full hair and makeup transformation, giving fans an up-close look at his new appearance in a video shared to Instagram on June 6.

In the clip, Pratt’s face appeared to be dirty and his hair was grown out, stringy, and sweaty on both his head and his beard. Eating lunch in his trailer, Pratt showed his plate before giving praise to his hair and makeup team.

“I just wanted to say isn’t this hair and makeup incredible? My team does such an awesome job. Look at it,” he said as he held up his “bloodied” hands.

In an attempt to not give away too much about the plot of the show, he said, “I don’t want to tell you what I’ve been up to but there’s blood on my hands. And my team is awesome. They do such great makeup and such great hair.”

Pratt then revealed that “this mustache – this hair is like a wig. It’s a fake beard. It looks freaking incredible. And the crazy thing about wearing a fake mustache or a fake beard is when you eat, you get hair in your mouth. Which is gross because it’s definitely someone else’s hair.”

He appeared to be on Instagram Live as he read comments about his long beard and where it came from

“That came from what?” he asked, likely reading a fan comment. “I mean is that – that’s not…you don’t think it’s…no. Is it someone’s pubes? No. Anyways, I don’t care. I’m hungry.

Fans in Pratt’s comments were in tears as they reacted to the video and his new look in the series.

“I recognize my own pubes anywhere,” one person joked.

Another wrote, “For a good moment I was wondering who is this homeless guy with access to IG and speaks such nice English hahahaha.”

“Soul Food” actor Michael Beach chimed in writing, “How does it smell?” before then asking, “Did I go too far???”

A third fan complimented Pratt writing, “Bro still looks majestic with all the scruffy beard and hair.”

Chris Pratt reads what you've already had to say about #TheTerminalList. Keep the tweets coming! pic.twitter.com/7g6DQJwuij — The Terminal List (@TerminalListPV) May 31, 2022

“The Terminal List” tells the story of a Navy SEAL commander (Reece) who returns home after his entire platoon was ambushed. Reece investigates and hunts down the forces responsible using the skills he learned from nearly two decades of warfare.

The series is based on a series of book created by Jack Carr, the first one being the same name as the show. As Pratt noted in the beginning of the video, the second season is based on the second book in the series called “A True Believer.”

Other actors in the show are Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Riley Keough, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger.