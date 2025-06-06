‘They’re a Laughing Stock Due to Their Choices’: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Slammed for ‘Embarrassing’ PDA at Party as They Struggle to Rebuild Image After ‘GMA’ Scandal

Former “GMA3: What You Need to Know” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach put their passion on display at a recent event.

According to reports, the couple attended a celebration of the Caribbean island of Nevis at The Paley Center for Media in New York City on June 2.

“It felt super inappropriate to do right there in front of everyone,” an unnamed source purportedly revealed to the Daily Mail.

Another supposed eyewitness insisted Robach was frisky with her partner in front of the other attendees as well. The second source admitted being “shocked” at supposedly seeing the University of Georgia graduate “grabbed his ass.”

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach’s PDA at a recent party sparks outrage over their “super inappropriate” behavior. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

That supposed sensual behaviour sparked backlash on the internet. For example, one comment on the Daily Mail’s article read, “They are desperate to stay relevant and will do anything to keep their names in any kind of news.”

“Literally…they’re a laughing stock due to their choices. It’s embarrassing,” a second person wrote in the comment section. A third declared, “So low rent and low class.”

Page Six commenters weighed in, too. Not everyone took issue with Holmes and Robach purportedly getting extremely handsy with each other. They also had defenders.

“Look, their relationship is their own. Clearly, the attraction to each other is sexual, and they love to publicly display it. Personally, I could care less. The best way to avoid it all is for the media to stop focusing on it so much. Problem solved,” expressed one individual.

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach don't even care anymore https://t.co/8rjIDlS0CE — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 2, 2022

Likewise, someone typed, “Jeez, the hate is real for this couple!! Smh. I don’t get it. Many have cheated and left their spouses. Why so much hate? I don’t condone infidelity, but the hate comments are over the top with these two.”

Robach and Holmes began making headlines as an unexpected couple in November 2022 when photos of them on vacation leaked. Both media personalities were married to other people at the time. However, the former ABC employees denied cheating on their respective spouses.

“This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” a source told People in December 2022. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

Later that month, Holmes and his estranged wife, attorney Marilee Fiebig, announced they were divorcing after 12 years of marriage. The exes have one daughter, Sabine, who was born in January 2013. Holmes also has two children from previous relationships.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her [daughter Sabine],” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us Weekly in January 2023.

Lehman added, “We continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Robach was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 until 2008. They have two daughters, born in 2002 and 2006. She then wed “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue in 2010 before finalizing their divorce in March 2023.

The alleged infidelity scandal ultimately led to Holmes and Robach losing their jobs as presenters for the spinoff of the “Good Morning America” daytime program. They were eventually let go from ABC News altogether.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a spokesperson stated in January 2023.

Following their departure from ABC, Holmes and Robach launched the “Amy & T.J.” podcast a year after the extramarital affair allegations halted their network broadcast careers. The first episode of the show aired in December 2023 in partnership with iHeartMedia.

“Today is a special day. It’s almost apropos that we would have this podcast air on December 5th because December 5th last year, exactly one year ago today, was the day we were told not to come into work,” Holmes told his listeners.

In September 2024, iHeartMedia announced the “Amy & T. J.” brand was expanding with the daily news and entertainment show “Morning Run.” The latest editions of “Amy & T. J.” and “Morning Run” premiered on June 4, 2025. Holmes and Ronach also present the recently debuted “Aubrey O’Day, Covering The Diddy Trial” podcast.