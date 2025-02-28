‘Surprising That They’re Still Together’: Tempers Flare as Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Clash with Nosy Fan Who Tried to Sneak a Picture at the Airport

Former “GMA3” co-hosts turned scandalous lovers, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, were spotted in what looked like a tense standoff at JFK Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as they waited to board a flight to the Caribbean.

Instead of basking in pre-vacation bliss, the couple appeared distant, irritated, and anything but in sync, a new report claims. According to Daily Mail, Robach and Holmes were heading to Turks and Caicos, where Robach owns a home. But anyone who might have expected the two to be cheery and romantic before takeoff was sorely mistaken, the tabloid’s account shows.

“They must have had a real humdinger of a fight to be so out of sorts,” Daily Mail’s purported witness claimed in the article accompanied by extremely blurry pictures of what could have been the coupla, describing the vibe as a less romantic getaway and more DMV waiting room.

Things got even more heated when Holmes reportedly snapped at a bystander he suspected of taking their picture, barking, “Did you get your picture?”

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Explode at Fans in Airport Lounge Before Flight to Caribbean Getaway (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for ABA)



His reaction reinforced a notion had already held — this relationship is feeling the pressure.

The couple’s turbulent romance has been scrutinized from the start, and Daily Mail readers didn’t hold back in the comments.

“There are cracks in the relationship because morally they were not supposed to be in a relationship. And I suspect there will be many more cracks,” one person wrote.

“Two people who flaunted their affair in public are upset people in public take their photo?? LOL. If these two weren’t already unlikeable,” another commenter said, as someone else added, “Frankly it is surprising that they’re still together at all. You lose them how you get them.”

However, there were some observers who extended a bit of grace to the two.

“Everyone has good and bad days,” one reader said.

This isn’t the first time the couple has dealt with airport-related tension.

Robach and Holmes described last year on their podcast, “Amy & T.J.,” how she messed up Holmes’ birthdate on their travel documents during a previous trip, leading to a TSA holdup. He wasn’t thrilled when she jumped in to explain the mistake, and according to the couple, they didn’t speak to each other for the entire flight.

Daily Mail’s recent report said its supposed source close to the couple tried to downplay the drama, saying, “Look, they live together, run together, and work together.”

“That’s a lot of togetherness,” the tipster continued. “No wonder there are cracks in the relationship now and then. But I think at the end of the day, they love each other and are devoted.”

Still, their history suggests otherwise. Their relationship, which became public in November 2022 after Daily Mail leaked photos of their secret rendezvous, cost them their jobs at ABC. Though they claimed their marriages were already on the rocks when they got together, their headline-grabbing exit from GMA3 sparked intense backlash.

To make matters worse, just as they were trying to move forward with their then-new “Amy & T.J.” podcast, news broke on the same day they launched their show in December 2023 that their exes were officially dating. Holmes later vented about it, claiming, “There are still forces out there who are after us.”

Holmes, in particular, has struggled with his public image. He recently faced accusations of theft from a fellow airline passenger on yet another trip, which he denied, but the story quickly made headlines.

Meanwhile, Robach has admitted that the fallout from their affair sent her to “rock bottom.” The couple’s on-again, off-again tension was on display last summer when they were seen arguing outside their Manhattan health club.