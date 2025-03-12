Michelle Obama Bombarded with Pleas to Make a Major Change After Podcasters Claim First Lady Is ‘Causing Confusion’

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s recent announcement of her new podcast venture alongside her brother Craig Robinson has stirred an unforeseen debate, as some existing podcasters argue that the chosen name is leading to confusion among their listeners.

The podcast, “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson,” was unveiled earlier this week by the Obamas’ media company, Higher Ground.

The series is set to delve into “everyday questions shaping our lives, relationships, and the world around us,” as detailed in a press release. The acronym “IMO” stands for “in my opinion,” reflecting its aim to offer personal perspectives on various topics.

Former first lady Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson launched their new podcast, but not without some hiccups from many of social media. (Photo: @michelleobama / Instagram)

“We are so excited for you to listen to our brand new podcast,” Michelle said in the promo on their shared Instagram accounts.

“Together, Craig and I are going to take your questions about the challenges you’re grappling with in life because, let’s be real, we are living through some really complicated and confusing times, and people are feeling more alone than ever,” she added.

According to The Associated Press, the weekly podcast promises an impressive lineup of guests, including actors Issa Rae and Keke Palmer, filmmakers Seth and Lauren Rogen, soccer star Abby Wambach, authors Jay Shetty and Glennon Doyle, media mogul Tyler Perry, and power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Many fans on Instagram expressed excitement, with comments like “I can’t wait. I already subscribed.” “Hopefully some childhood stories,” and “Immediately YES!”

However, the announcement was quickly met with pushback from creators of an existing podcast with a similar name.

A UK-based podcast that has been using the name “In My Opinion” Podcast since its debut episode in June 2021, commented directly on the announcement.

They commented from their official Instagram account, “Dear First Lady, we admire you and your work immensely but the name of your podcast is causing confusion amongst our followers as we’ve been using ‘IMO Podcast’ ‘In My Opinion Podcast’ here in the UK since 2021. If possible would be great to have a discussion with someone from your team to resolve this.”

The British podcast, featuring hosts DTM, Uzoma, and Mulinde IV, quickly gained back-up from their supporters in the comments.

“Mrs @michelleobama we respect you so much, but we already have an in my opinion podcast @inmyopinionpodcastuk and we love that pod first!” wrote one commenter.

Another fan added: “Michelle Hope your team did research… there is already a trademarked podcast called IMO by three young black men. Please choose another name.”

Obama’s supporters offered creative interpretations, with one noting: “IMO… It could go either way.. I’m Michelle Obama, or In My Opinion… love the play on the name!!”

Another argued: “You realize that ‘IMO’ also stands for ‘I AM MICHELLE OBAMA’? You must also realize that both Michelle & her husband are Harvard-trained lawyers who would have looked into any possible intellectual property rights infringement. NOW GO WIPE THAT EGG OFF YOUR FACE!!!”

This reply drew pushback from another commenter who replied , “Respectfully, nobody is thinking that imo is ‘im michelle obama’, we already have @inmyopinionpodcastuk so hopefully @michelleobama sees everyone’s comments about it & changes it.”

Some took a more pragmatic view, commenting, “There are lots of podcasts with either the same or similar names. Sorry just the way it is!”

Research reveals similar naming patterns elsewhere, including a Detroit-based “In My Opinion” podcast with episodes dating back to 2017 and another show called “In My Opinion (IMO)” on iHeart Radio’s Spreaker platform.

The Obama show has something none of the other shows have, and that is star power.

In one episode, fellow podcaster Jay Shetty is heard saying, “you sharing your weakness makes you strong,” while Obama advises, “I want young women to just practice asking for what you want. It’s OK to hear no.”

This podcast represents Obama’s latest media project since leaving the White House in 2017. During that time, she has authored two bestselling memoirs, “Becoming” and “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”

Obama and Robinson are scheduled to record a special episode at SXSW in Austin, Texas, in front of a live audience this week. Neither Obama nor Higher Ground has publicly addressed the naming dispute.

As Michelle and Craig said in their closing invitation: “So get in touch and join us every week on IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.”

Whatever it’s ultimately called, Michelle Obama’s audience remains eager to hear what she has to say.