‘Praying for You’: Sinbad’s Family Says He’s Learning How to Walk Again Two Years After Suffering Stroke, Fans Send Uplifting Messages

Legendary comedian Sinbad is in the midst of one of his most challenging battles after his family recently shared with fans that two years after the former “Vibe” host suffered an ischemic stroke he is on a journey of learning to walk again. Although the star is said to have “miles to go,” he is already making progress.

On Monday afternoon, Nov 21, the family of the 66-year-old Hollywood star shared a snap of him during a physical therapy session where he was re-learning how to walk. They shared an update on his recovery and a donation page on The Journey Forward website for fans and supporters who would like to contribute to defraying his medical expenses.

In October 2020, the Michigan native, born David Adkins, underwent a thrombectomy to remove a clot that had traveled from his heart to his brain. While the “prognosis was very promising,” the next day, doctors found another blood clot — half the original size — and the longtime funnyman again underwent surgery. His family shared that the procedure was successful but “took a little more from him than the first surgery.”

Sinbad’s family shares health update on comedian two years after stroke.



After being transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Sinbad’s brain began to swell. “They performed a craniotomy to relieve the pressure and reduce the swelling. During surgery, however, the doctors discovered a bleed,” the update stated.

“It was hours before the family learned Sinbad had returned to the Neuro-ICU in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator.” The family said, “The road to recovery became unclear and extremely difficult for the family to navigate.”

Several weeks passed before the comedian could “open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility.” He also “couldn’t move his left side or simply hold his head up.” In May 2021, he was ultimately weaned off the ventilator and was cleared to begin intensive physical, occupational and speech therapy.

“It was there Sinbad started to make considerable progress toward recovery,” they wrote, noting that he “finally came home” nearly nine months after his initial stroke.

“He continues to receive therapy, fighting for every inch,” the note read. “His progress is nothing short of remarkable. Limbs that were said to be ‘dead’ are coming alive, and he’s taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again. In his own words, ‘I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.’ And neither will we.”

In the caption of his Instagram post, his family wrote, “Sinbad appreciates all the love and support you have shown him over the last two years.” Celebrity friends and online followers flooded his comments section with uplifting remarks, including former “A Different World” co-star Cree Summer who left, “Sending gargantuan love and strength.”

Tichina Arnold wrote, “Praying for you Sinbad!! Asking God to heal your body, refresh your spirit and keep your thoughts positive. Hang in there man. Get THROUGH this moment in time victoriously. Love you.”

A fan shared their own experience, telling the star they had high hopes for his recovery. “Sinbad, I want you to know that you can do it against all odds. Yes you can,” they wrote. “I couldn’t walk for eight years and four of those years, I was on a walker but The Most High and my will to perform comedy gave me hope. 4-23 marks a year that I haven’t walked with any walking apparatus. I have faith in you.”