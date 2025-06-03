‘Without Warning’: Unruly Passenger Who Was Kicked Off Flight Day Before Unleashing Wild Attack on TSA Officers Learns the Hard Way, Video Shows

A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to assaulting multiple TSA officials at the Miami International Airport for reasons unclear.

Cameron McDougall, 28, of Toronto, was on a layover in Florida Dec. 27, 2024, when the trouble started. He had allegedly struck a fellow passenger aboard a Copa Airlines flight traveling from Panama to Toronto, forcing the pilot to divert the flight to Miami, where McDougall was kicked off the plane and told to book a ticket home with another airline. McDougall booked a seat on an Air Canada flight the following day.

A video screenshot shows a TSA officer restraining Cameron McDougall. (Photo: X/@MikeSington)

He was not arrested after the initial incident, which proved to be a mistake. The next morning, McDougall returned to the Miami airport and was once again seemingly consumed by rage.

After passing through a security checkpoint on Dec. 28, 2024, video shows McDougall, for reasons unclear, assaulting another passenger and then a security guard who intervened. Two minutes later, according to Fox News, McDougall returned to the screening area and targeted a TSA supervisor, swinging wildly. The supervisor dodged the punches, but another guard who had tried to restrain him was hit in the face at least three times, suffering minor injuries.

Canadian man Cameron McDougall attacks TSA agents in Miami. He faces numerous federal and state charges including assault and resisting officers. pic.twitter.com/fWNuJKQoYk — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 30, 2025

At one point, he flipped over a screening bin cart, but that didn’t slow him down.

As backup arrived, McDougall continued fighting, throwing punches or attempting to punch several of the officers on duty, leading to a wild scene reminiscent of a barroom fight at an Old West tavern. McDougall was finally subdued and arrested.

The attack, said authorities, was unprovoked and came “without warning.” The complete encounter, recorded by airport security footage, was released to the public this week. And there’s nothing evident that excuses or even explains McDougall’s behavior.

McDougall pleaded guilty to two federal counts of assaulting, impeding, or resisting officers last week. He’s due to be sentenced on Friday and faces up to two years in prison.

He also faces charges, including battery, from the state of Florida for his actions at the Miami Airport. On June 2, he’s due in court to face the state charges.