‘Proms Are Getting Real Outlandish’: Viral Video of High School Students Exchanging Promise Rings Before Prom Sparks Debate; Parent Speaks Out

A 2025 Broward County prom celebration has captured the internet’s attention for all the wrong reasons. A viral video featuring two high school students in an intimate ring and vow exchange moment before their prom has sparked intense debate about whether parents are pushing teenage milestones too far into adult territory.

The footage shows the young couple in hotel robes on a balcony, giving each other what appears to be diamond rings in a moment complete with spoken vows.

The young man says, “I promise to make this night special,” as his date responds, “I promise to cherish this moment.”

The farcical mise en scène continued with pictures of the pair in a resort, a glimpse of a live cellist, shots of luxury vehicles that included a Rolls-Royce and Ferrari, and the pair later dressed in formal wear — her in a diamond-appliqué dress and him in a custom tuxedo with designer sneakers.

When Its_Onsite posted the video on Instagram, the response was swift and polarizing.

One person wrote, “Yea the proms are getting real outlandish.”

The criticism grew more pointed, with another commenter stating, “I’m not gonna to discuss children but the adults who funded this need to be psychologically evaluated.”

The sentiment that the celebration crossed age-appropriate boundaries was echoed by another user who wrote, “Wayyy too young for this type of heavy commitment. This is not the 40’s. Give it a few years, go to college, work a little bit. What I wanted at 17/18 changed drastically after a few years away from home and experiencing life.”

However, not everyone viewed the elaborate stage-managed tableau negatively.

Some supporters offered different perspectives, with one person commenting, “I’ll take an early wedding over a rushed baby shower.”

Another shared a personal success story, writing, “My Sr prom date is now my husband and the father of my children. We have been together since 2008, and he still splashes water on me in the shower! Sometimes, it is real, and it does last.”

Faced with mounting criticism, a social media user claiming to be the young man’s father, Samuel R. Mitchell Jr., stepped forward in the comment section to defend his family’s choices and clarify the intentions behind the celebration.

Mitchell Jr.’s response addressed the controversy head-on while providing important context about his son and his girlfriend’s achievements.

Teens exchange vows and diamond rings before prom and viral video sparks debate. (@Its_onsite/Instagram)

“In light of recent negative commentary regarding the extravagant celebration of my son and his girlfriend’s prom, I felt it necessary to address some misconceptions and clarify their intentions,” Mitchell explained.

“The exchange of promise rings was a significant gesture, symbolizing their commitment to each other as they transition into college,” he added. “This is a meaningful moment, especially in a world that often promotes casual relationships.”

Mitchell emphasized that the celebration was a deliberate choice made by both families. He also addressed questions about the expense involved.

“Both sets of parents, including my wife and I, chose to invest in this milestone. We have the means to do so, and for us, it was a small expense compared to the joy it brought to our children,” he continued.

“It’s important to note that both my son and his girlfriend have received full-ride scholarships to Division 1 universities, pursuing degrees in Nursing and Sports Medicine,” he said. “This achievement reflects their hard work and dedication.”

In addressing his critics directly, Mitchell encouraged people to focus on their own journeys rather than casting judgment on others.

“While everyone is entitled to their opinions, it’s crucial to recognize that not all commentary is constructive. Some may project their own insecurities or dissatisfaction onto others,” he wrote before saying that the parents “celebrate” their children’s love for each other and informing people that this is only 50 seconds of a 2:50-minute video.

“Our family stands proud of our children and their accomplishments, and we will continue to support them as they navigate this exciting new chapter in their lives,” he affirmed.

The controversy reflects a broader trend of increasingly elaborate prom preparations. This became particularly notable after 2017, when business owner Saudia Shuler spent $25,000, according to Billy Penn, on her Dubai-themed prom with three sets featuring a Range Rover, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and a camel.

Today’s prom celebrations could cost as much as a wedding and mirror a mini-Met Gala, with families dishing out tens of thousands in promposals, luxury transportation, designer outfits, and professional photography. What was once a simple school dance has become a milestone event where creativity and social media moments take center stage.