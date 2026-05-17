‘He Shouldn’t Be There’: Trump’s Secret Service Shoves Suspicious Photographer who Got too Close to Trump Weeks After Shooting Scare

Donald Trump spent three days in Beijing playing nice — sitting through lavish ceremonies, tolerating the choreographed pageantry, and keeping his famously short fuse remarkably in check while social media became increasingly convinced China was quietly, methodically cutting him down to size.

Xi, 72, rolled out the full imperial treatment for the former reality television star.

Trump’s China trip ended in tension after Secret Service abruptly pushed back a photographer who stepped into the president’s path near Air Force One. (Photo credit: White House)

And in return, Trump, 79, who built his entire political brand on dominating rooms and controlling every camera in a 50-foot radius, had walked straight into an international political machine that runs on someone else’s rules.

But toward the very end, it seemed that the mask was off and his team was done playing nice with the Chinese.

There were a lot of things that happened that may have led to his team being short and even pushing someone out of the way.

Trump and Xi stopped mid-stride outside the Great Hall of the People when translators and aides suddenly swarmed them. In one widely circulated moment, the U.S. president could be seen navigating the Hall’s vast ceremonial corridors flanked by Chinese officials, nearly obscured by the scale of the architecture and the precision of the procession.

The press and photographers flanked Trump almost constantly during the trip. Usually, he gets the best of the press, but that is in America and not in China.

When reporters asked how the meetings went, he simply said, “Great.” When others followed up specifically about Taiwan — where Xi had reportedly warned that interference could lead to “clashes and even conflicts” between the two nations — something shifted.

“Great place. Incredible. China’s beautiful,” Trump blurted out, while the Chinese head of state stood beside him, smiling with the serenity of a man who had absolutely prepared for this moment. Reporters pressed on, and the president did something remarkable. He said nothing, stared ahead in silence for several seconds, then turned and walked away.

One of the last incidents that had people talking was in one of the ornate reception rooms of Zhongnanhai Garden, where armchair analysts were convinced China made Trump’s seat slightly lower than Xi‘s, orchestrating a subtle power play that made one politician subordinate to the other. Social media compared the pillows on the seats and posture angles, laughing at what they thought was an intentional act to make 45-47 look bad.

It seemed to many, for the sake of the trip, that he said the right words to appear diplomatic. But by the time Air Force One lifted off on Friday to return to the USA, you could feel from the footage — Trump was done.

And judging by what happened on that tarmac, so was the Secret Service. The internet noticed immediately.

As Trump crossed Beijing Capital International Airport toward his jet, a Chinese cameraman apparently decided the designated press area was more of a suggestion than a rule and edged forward for a closer shot. Secret Service agents were on him in seconds — one stepped directly in front of the man, told him to move back, and when he didn’t comply fast enough, pushed him firmly away from Trump’s path to the aircraft stairs.

Agent notices suspicious Chinese “photographer” and quickly rushes him away seconds before Trump reaches Air Force One pic.twitter.com/ATJPoag8n4 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) May 15, 2026

The clip exploded online.

“China so advance their scare the might have cameras for guns,” one person wrote. Another posted, “Unfortunately the camera man had plenty of time to do damage before security intervened.”

A third comment offered, “Trump is more Suspicious than Cameraman lol.”

“Air Force One security probably assumes every camera bag contains either lenses or a congressional hearing,” came another remark. Someone else wrote, “These airport moments involve multiple security layers. anything outside protocol gets intercepted quickly before leaders pass through.”

“He shouldn’t be there, it could have gone to sh-t,” someone else added, less diplomatically.

Behind the glittering ceremonies and carefully managed photo ops, the distrust between the two delegations reportedly never let up.

According to Economic Times, members of the U.S. team discarded nearly everything the Chinese side handed them before boarding — commemorative gifts, badges, pins, the works.

Staffers reportedly traveled with burner phones and left personal devices at home entirely, given longstanding fears about surveillance and cyberespionage that no amount of flag-waving students could paper over.

After how the internet perceived the sneak dissing, surely the delegation was just as concerned.

Trump came to Beijing to project strength. Many thought he didn’t, and it seems he and everyone around him want to forget that this trip ever happened.