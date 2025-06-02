‘What in the Hell is Going on with His Face’: Simon Cowell’s Drastic Appearance Change Has ‘American Idol’ Fans Doing a Double Take

It’s not abnormal for someone’s appearance to change as they get older, but Simon Cowell’s facial features don’t look like they’re natural, according to fans who checked one of his recent social media posts.

Cowell posted a video to Instagram on May 31 ahead of the season 18 finale of “Britain’s Got Talent.” Cowell, who is a judge on the show, shared a message to his followers and potential viewers of the competition series.

Simon Cowell alarms fans after some thing he’s unrecognizable in new video. (Photo: @simoncowell/Instagram)

“Hello, it’s Simon,” he said as he held the phone up. “We’re live from Hammersmith, minutes before the final.” Dressed up in his black suit and white dress shirt, Cowell continued, “I am really, really excited, I haven’t got a clue who’s going to win, but that’s good. Hope you enjoy the show, thanks for watching, everyone, and take care. Bye-bye.”

“It’s the @bgt final! Enjoy the show and thank you for watching! Love, Simon x,” he wrote in the caption.

For some fans, Cowell didn’t seem to fully look like himself, with some raising the possibility he was using filters.

A gossip site reshared the video in a post where people commented about the 65-year-old’s looks.

One person asked, “What in the hell is going on with his face?”

Another observer wondered if artificial intelligence had something to do with why Cowell looked different. “Is it just me or does this look like Ai,” they wrote.

A third person said, “he’s been looking unrecognisable for a minute now.”

A fourth believed that there was nothing new about his appearance, “He’s looked like this for the last 5-10 years ngl.”

Simon Cowell's ever changing face: Top surgeon reveals what he thinks the music mogul has REALLY had done as he turns 65 https://t.co/bLicKMVviR — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 13, 2024

Someone else wrote, “He needs to be friends with Kris Jenner she’s got the connect for facelifts,” they said. Jenner is the matriarch of the family that includes her children Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

In the past few months, she’s gotten a lot of attention over her impressively rejuvenated face. It’s not confirmed if or what work she’s gotten done exactly, but many speculate that she may have gotten a facelift as they note to tightened skin. Even though she didn’t speak about it herself, People magazine recently reported that the doctor who worked on her was Dr. Steven Levine.

As for Cowell, the “American Idol” judge admitted over the years to getting some aesthetic enhancements. In 2018, he told The Sun that he got a Silhouette Soft Lift, which is a non-surgical procedure where thread is sewn into the face to fix sagging on the face and neck.

Fast-forward to 2022, and Cowell told the outlet he decided to stop the botox he was previously getting, after not recognizing his own self.

“There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognise it as me first of all,” he said. “Eric [his son] was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.”