‘Is Simon Okay?’: Simon Cowell’s Unrecognizable Appearance in Interview Has Fans Shocked and Concerned Over ‘Bobblehead’ Look

It’s not that often that people get to witness former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell dancing, and there might be a reason for this.

The hard-to-impress judge returned as a guest on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 22. Before setting foot onstage with the talk show host, Cowell walked down the cheerful hallway known as the show’s “Spirit Tunnel.”

Though it’s a short stroll from the lobby to the show’s set, Cowell’s bizarre dancing had fans doing double takes, and some viewers couldn’t help but express a little concern over his awkward display.

SImon Cowell (Photo: @The X Factor USA/YouTube)

Just like any other celebrity that has walked down the same corridor, Cowell was greeted by the crew of Jennifer Hudson‘s show, who sang a customized song for each guest. Some stars have joined in with their swift dance moves during their Spirit Tunnel walk. But Cowell kept it simple.

He walked down grinning and clapping while dozens of crew members sang “In the tunnel he’s walking down. Judging AGT right now. He’s at the J. Hud we got to show love. Simon at J. Hud Show.”

Even with his straightforward moves, the “America’s Got Talent” judge appeared to look awkward. His hands curled inward after every clap as he smiled and walked calmly in between the two lines of people.

Fans cringed at Cowell’s dance moves in the comments.

One person said, “Is this his first time clapping? Why is he clapping like that?”

Someone else typed, “What’s going on here? Lol I thought he was about to do a bunny hop.”

Another person typed, “For someone supposedly so musically inclined, he had not an ounce of rhythm…”

The good news is it seems Cowell is aware of the fact that he lacks rhythm — which might be why he only clapped the entire walk down.

During his chat with Jennifer Hudson — whom he is familiar with from her days as a contestant on “American Idol” — he hinted that he’s not the most skilled dancer.

“I loved that,” he stated about going down the Spirit Tunnel. “I absolutely love it. I asked, ‘Where did you come up with the idea?’ and they told me the idea. It’s like the best way of coming on the show, seriously, I’ve ever done in my life. Do you mind if I steal it for ‘AGT?’”

Hudson, who was shocked by the inquiry, offered a proposal. “You know what, if you invite us to do it for you,” she said.

Without hesitation, Cowell replied, “Done.” Hudson, in agreement. said, “OK. Do it on the way back. Give us a little Simon dance move or something.”

Cowell quickly shook his head and put his hand up. “You don’t want to see that. You don’t want to see that,” he told Hudson. Too bad for him that there are already nearly 14,000 people who have seen his tunnel walk video on the show’s Instagram page.

Zeroing in on his height and weight during Hudson’s show, one person said, “No disrespect but Simon [is] looking like a real life bubble head.’ Another wrote, “Why does it look like he’s 4 foot tall? What a cutie patootie.”

Another asked, “Is Simon okay?”

Simon: Then & Now

Fans noticed changes in the 5-foot-8 television personality's face and physical appearance back in June after he promoted the finale of "Britain's Got Talent" in an Instagram video. Remarks about the dark lines around his wide eyes and his crooked smile led to the comment section of his post being disabled.

Over the years, Cowell has been open about his beauty tweaks. In 2018, he told "The Sun" he had a Silhouette Soft Lift—a non-surgical procedure where threads are inserted to tighten sagging skin on the face and neck.

By 2022, he revealed he’d ditched the Botox he’d been using, admitting he stopped recognizing the person in the mirror.

This week, Cowell is gearing up for the "America’s Got Talent" finale. Ten finalists are still in the running, with the season 20 winner set to be revealed on September 24.