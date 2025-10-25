‘Move Over Adele’: Susan Boyle, the Singer Discovered by Simon Cowell, Has Fans Buzzing Over Her Unrecognizable Look Since ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Susan Boyle, the once viral sensation discovered through Simon Cowell on a London singing competition, just proved that transformations aren’t reserved for reality TV makeover shows or butterfly documentaries.

The Scottish songbird recently graced the red carpet look, and fans barely recognized the 64-year-old sensation. She went for a big change, shifting from the curly dark hair and understated appearance most fans recognize her for.

Boyles’ glamorous ensemble marked a dramatic departure from her earlier days, with some fans saying they almost didn’t recognize the “Britain’s Got Talent” icon who once stole hearts with her voice — and her simplicity.

“Britain’s Got Talent” star Susan Boyle reveals her shocking new transformation that has fans saying she looks nothing like the singer Simon Cowell discovered. (Photo by Got Talent Global/YouTube Screenshot)

Boyle now rocks straight light blond hair and was seen draped in a black and white printed dress, accessorized with a faux-fur shawl and pearls. The glamorous ensemble marked a dramatic departure from her earlier days.

She shared snapshots from the Pride of Britain Awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, gushing about celebrating inspiring individuals and catching up with familiar faces, including Anne Hegerty from the game show “The Chase.”

“Love the gown – but the hair looks a bit like a wig,” wrote one follower in her comments.

New York Post readers flooded the comment section underneath the tabloid’s article about Boyle with reactions to the beloved singer’s new aesthetic.

One supporter wrote, “She looks wonderful but I like her better with dark hair,” while another chimed in, “She looks a thousand times better now than she did when she won the competition, she’s aging gracefully.”

Two others said, “Move over Adele” and “Wow, what a transformation!”

Not all comments were as harmful, noting one commenter who suggested, “It wouldn’t hurt you to learn how to stand so you look more graceful and elegant. Your posture and body language makes a big difference.”

The transformation didn’t happen overnight. Her striking appearance comes after years of navigating health challenges.

Boyle’s rise to international stardom began in April 2009 during her “Britain’s Got Talent” audition.

The moment we met SUSAN BOYLE ｜ Britain's Got Talent pic.twitter.com/R3peuEouh2 — Dolly van den Berg (@dendolly1) August 7, 2024

At 47 years old, she delivered a stunning rendition of “I Dreamed A Dream” from Les Misérables that left judges and audience members speechless.

The performance became one of the most unforgettable auditions in the show’s history, catapulting her to worldwide recognition overnight. Though she finished in second place behind dance group Diversity, her journey proved that talent transcends age and conventional beauty standards. The audition video spread across the internet, transforming her from an unknown woman in Scotland into an internationally recognized recording artist who would sell 25 million records.

Her relationship with judge Simon Cowell has endured well beyond since that initial audition, according to NBC News.

The music mogul has repeatedly acknowledged that he’ll never forget the day Boyle walked onto his show, admitting he was having a terrible day and hoping she wouldn’t sing. She shattered his low expectations completely.

“No one knew who this lady was,” Cowell told Deadline earlier this year about Boyle. She was from Scotland, a little village, and she goes on Britain’s Got Talent and within 48 hours the clip had 500 million views. You have to think about that and go — it’s hard to describe, but it’s the most unbelievable feeling. We sold the show to 30 more countries after that. It was unbelievable.”

He later signed her to his label, Syco Music, and they worked together on multiple albums. Boyle has called Cowell the biggest inspiration in her career and the best boss in the world, crediting him with changing her life. Viewers can also get a glimpse at their relationship in the 2013 documentary about the vocalist, “Susan Boyle: An Unlikely Superstar.”

The duo reunited on stage during a 2018 episode of “America’s Got Talent,” where they shared a pleasant embrace.

The outpouring of reactions to her current look demonstrates that people remain invested in her story. Whether praising her evolution or questioning the changes, fans continue engaging with the woman who taught the world never to judge a book by its cover.

According to People, Boyle received an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis in 2013, previously called Asperger’s syndrome, and has remained transparent about managing depression.

She approached her diagnosis with determination, telling media outlets that the condition wouldn’t prevent her from pursuing her passion. More recently, she faced a serious obstacle in April 2022 when she suffered a stroke that could have ended her performing days permanently. She refused to let it define her future, spending a year working tirelessly to regain her speech and vocal abilities.

By May 2025, the internet sensation made her long-awaited return to Instagram after a two-year break — and stepped back into the recording studio for the first time in six years. It was a milestone doctors once warned might never come.